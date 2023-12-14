Catherine Dineo Sithole, a single mother with partial sight, finally has a safe haven for herself and her children

Harold Ntsoto, a paraplegic who lost his wife 20 years ago, has long yearned for independence but lacked the proper facilities and security in his shared living situation

ITHUBA's initiative goes beyond simply providing housing. For both Sithole and Ntsoto, their new homes represent a fresh start

Harold Ntsoto and Catherine Dineo Sithole were blessed with new homes from ITHUBA. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

For Catherine Dineo Sithole and Harold Ntsoto, 2023 wasn't just another year. It was the year their lives took a dramatic turn, filled not with hardships but with the promise of a brighter future.

Sithole, a single mother battling partial sight, knows all too well the anxieties of insecure housing.

Unfair landlords and a constant sense of vulnerability forced her to move in with family, a temporary solution that weighed heavily on her heart. But today, that weight lifted.

ITHUBA spreads holiday cheer

According to a press release, ITHUBA, the National Lottery operator, presented Sithole with the keys to her very own home. A place where her children can finally grow up feeling safe and secure.

For Ntsoto, a paraplegic who lost his wife 20 years ago, the struggle was different, yet equally daunting. Living with his son for several years, he yearned for independence and the dignity of his own space.

Access to a proper bathroom and reliable security were essential but out of reach until recently. The brand-new home shattered those limitations, replacing them with the promise of comfort and autonomy.

The smiles on their faces, the tears in their eyes, spoke volumes. These weren't just houses but testaments to resilience, beacons of hope in the darkness.

For Sithole and Ntsoto, ITHUBA wasn't just delivering bricks and mortar; they were providing a fresh start, a chance to rebuild their lives on a foundation of stability and security.

Collen Mashawana shares why he is so committed to building homes

In related news, Briefly News reported that philanthropic businessman Collen Mashawana is a seriously good guy.

He shared a heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes for the less fortunate, which Mzansi wholeheartedly loved.

The inspirational post was uploaded to Facebook, where many of the selfless entrepreneur's fans shared their thoughts on his statement

Source: Briefly News