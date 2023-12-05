A video of a father lovingly reprimanding his son grabbed Mzansi people's attention on TikTok

The dad gave the young man a speech about how he should treat his family with kindness just like he treats strangers

The life lesson resonated with viewers and many applauded the father for having a stern talk with the young boy

A father taught his child a lesson on manners in a viral TikTok video. Image: @doakeayr9ae

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a father teaching his son an important lesson about manners has resonated with people across Mzansi.

Dad reprimands son

The dad's calm approach in driving home the message. He said the boy should not be disrespectful when talking to his family exemplified good parenting.

The young man is seen in the short video uploaded by @doakeayr9ae standing and humbly listening. The dad said:

"It's not fair for you to be polite to strangers, but you can't do it with your own family."

Stern talk about manners

The clip ended with the father including the boy's sister in his stern and much-needed talk.

"Just be considerate of one another, be polite to one another and be kind. I know y'all can do it because you do it with strangers."

Watch the video below:

SA people admire great father

South Africans filled the comments section with praise, saying the man is a great father for instilling good values in his kids.

Check out some comments below:

@shezcraftee posted:

"I am glad someone finally said it out loud. Good job dad."

@melaninmomroe wrote:

"Now that is a head of a household."

@SunshineManders stated:

"So well put, what a good lesson. "

@Lifewith_jackie mentioned:

"I'm going to use word for word with my tween, he’s getting carried away lately."

@calmrivers3 commented:

"If only every father gave their son this talk."

@lunita1234_ shared:

"I also told my son ‘Do you see how I talk to you? With politeness and respect. I model it. Please speak to me how I speak to you.’"

@gvbb.z added:

"Now that’s what you call a father."

@appleuser34679270 commented:

"That is many people's problem today. Nicer and kinder to strangers than their own family."

