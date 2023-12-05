A video of a gogo enjoying her outing at the beach with her granddaughter tugged at Mzansi's heartstring

The excited granny is seen taking in the fresh air and washing her face with the cold ocean water

The touching scene shared on TikTok is quickly spreading and reminding people of the importance of spending time with the elderly

A gogo enjoyed the beach with her granddaughter. Image: @smondz15

Source: TikTok

TikTok users are swooning over one gogo's beach day with her granddaughter in Durban.

Woman shares gogo's beach day

The emotional and priceless moment as the duo enjoyed Mother Nature resonated with thousands of people.

The granddaughter leads the elderly woman to the water in the video posted by @smondz15.

Surprisingly, the granny bent down to touch the ocean water and splash it across her face multiple times.

Video of sweet gogo becomes a hit

The heartwarming scene clocked more than 133,000 views and 10,000 likes on TikTok.

Netizens reflect on precious life

Viewers were reminded of how precious life is and that we should all embrace and enjoy it to the fullest.

@tsholofelooliphant posted:

"I'm in tears right now. You triggered emotions about my elders."

@Muziwakhe wrote:

"When they are alive, we do not appreciate them but when they are gone, we wish Heaven had visiting hours."

@Monde817 commented:

"That's your blessing right there my sister. What you are doing is beautiful."

@mikeduma286 stated:

"Ngiyathanda lapho good sister."

@mzwandile shared:

"I'd do anything to do that to my mom but I'm dead broke. I'm still praying though."

@learatocharityshokane asked:

"Lord why did you take my mother when she was still so young?"

@PhindyCele5

"Priceless moment for ugogo❤️izibusiso zakho sisi."

@Mase said:

"This is a very powerful moment dade. You are highly blessed and favoured to experience such."

Gogo gets countless banknotes 80th bday

In another story, Briefly News reported that one special gogo got spoiled with cash on her 80th birthday. Her grandkids blessed her with many R10 and R20 banknotes, and she was left speechless and overcome with emotions.

The adorable video was posted on TikTok, and netizens loved that the kids made the elderly woman's birthday memorable.

Source: Briefly News