Mxolisi Kaunda, the City of eThekwini’s mayor, informed residents that the ocean is safe to swim in

This is after concerns that the waters may be affected with e-Coli surfaced

South Africans did not believe and requested that he swim in those waters to prove his words true

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News'seThekwini's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans didn't believe Mxolisi Kaunda when he said that the waters in Durban were safe to drink. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajwsh Jantulal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Durban's Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, assured the public of the safety of all 23 bathing beaches, emphasizing their openness for swimming activities. This is after reports resurfaced that the water may be infected with E. coli. Residents did not believe him and challenged him to dip in the "clean" waters.

Durban waters clean: Kaunda

According to TimesLIVE, Kaunda spoke during a recent address on Durban's water concerns. Kaunda highlighted the completion of water quality tests conducted by Talbot Laboratories, an independent firm, and the municipal authorities. These tests revealed E. coli counts that sometimes surpassed the acceptable threshold of 500 per 100ml.

Kaunda remarked that the City observed positive progress in recent water tests, indicating acceptable E coli levels on Durban's beaches. Water testing has been increased twice weekly to ensure water quality is maintained. Kaunda also revealed more details about the samples the City collected.

The city tested three rivers

The joint sampling on November 23 focused on three river sites along the lower Umngeni River, near Umngeni South Beach, an area not designated for swimming activities. The municipality clarified that these results had no bearing on the safety of swimming beaches. Earlier tests on November 16 at various beaches had recorded concerning levels of E coli, notably at Point, uShaka, South, North, Battery, and Country Club beaches.

"Drop in E. Coli" recorded

The city's recent update disclosed a significant drop in E coli levels, averaging below 50 per 100ml. Kaunda acknowledged the fluctuating nature of these results, cautioning that while positive outcomes are seen presently, future assessments might differ. Kaunda stressed that the City's target remains below 500 per 100ml, aligning efforts with city infrastructure improvements.

Mzansi doesn't believe him

Residents on Facebook were suspicious of his insurance.

Thabo Byron Monamasaid:

“This one must go for a swim first each and every holiday season.”

Bra Gift:

“You take a swim first, comrade.”

Mahomed Mather suggested:

“Please give him a glass of water from the same beaches.”

Noel Scheepers:

“He should lead by example and go take a dip.”

