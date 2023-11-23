The prices for chicken are expected to increase for the festive season, and South Africans are told to buckle up

The CEO of Astral Foods, Chris Schutte, warned that poultry will go up by R2 because of the avian flu

South Africans shook their heads and wondered if there was no third hand behind the increase in poultry prices

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his X years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were stressed by the announcement that chicken prices would increase. Images: Monica Fecke and Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

According to poultry giant Astral Foods, chicken prices are expected to fly once more going into Christmas. They revealed that chicken is expected to go up by R2, and chicken lovers suspected that there are ulterior motives for the increase in chicken prices.

Chicken prices increase

According to Astral's CEO, Chris Schutte, the avian flu that ripped through the poultry sector greatly affected the price increase. eNCA revealed that he also expected that egg production levels would improve from the following year. However, he warned South Africans that chicken will likely increase by R2 per kilogram.

The avian flu recently hit South Africa, and it hurt the economy. Egg prices and poultry products increased, which caused Mzansi residents a lot of stress as they struggled to get eggs, which dropped in supply.

Mzansi suspicious of price-increase

South Africans suspected foul play.

Talifhani Captain Die-Hard Sibasa said:

“This whole thing is just being planned.”

Ebenezer Rams Ngwaketsi Rampedi asked:

“Did you notice that all these chicken sicknesses happen towards December? This is just a price-fixing strategy.”

Faith Smith added:

“Avian flu for the last few months, but the chicken price will only rise in December. I guess someone is not just pulling strings but feathers, too.”

Simphiwe Khoza pointed out:

“Now it's chicken manipulation.”

Kanye Pamba wrote:

“During the festive season, we should at least take a deep breath and try to find some joy amidst the chaos. Since it seems that nothing works in the country.”

Thapelo Ntholeng was angry.

“There’s nothing that bores the hell out of me from South African experts once a study has been conducted. Then all things are affected with immediate effect. It started with eggs. Now they're gunning for the cheapest meat.”

Potato prices went up, sending Mzansi into a panic

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans panicked after the cost of potatoes skyrocketed.

Ten kilograms of potato cost R247, and the food price increase also affected other food types. Mzansi was in a tailspin after they discovered that their beloved Choice Assorted Biscuits. One netizen even sadly compared Mzansi to the Zimbabwean economy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News