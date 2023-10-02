A TikTok video featuring a South African woman expressing her stress over high egg prices has caught viewers' attention in South Africa

In the video, the woman shares her frustration about the rising cost of eggs in her country, sparking a significant reaction across Mzansi

The woman's candid video struck a chord with viewers, as it highlighted a common concern shared by many South Africans the rising food prices in the country

A woman shared a video of high egg prices she saw at the shop. Images: @thembimakhoba

Source: TikTok

A South African woman shared the current price of eggs she show at the shop, sending shockwaves across the country.

Woman stunned at egg prices

TikTok user @thembimakhoba shared a video about the cost of eggs, and it has left many with a heavy heart. The prices for 30 large eggs will now cost you between R139 and R144, depending on the brand.

Many South Africans are feeling the pinch as the cost of eggs has soared in recent months. Eggs have always been a staple in South African households, used in various recipes and enjoyed as a source of affordable protein. However, the woman's revelation about the increasing cost of eggs has left many with a heavy heart.

Watch the video below:

Egg price revelation causes stir

South Africans on social media expressed their concerns and frustrations, with some reminiscing about the days when eggs were more affordable. Rising food prices have become a common topic of conversation in the country, with many families struggling to make ends meet.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Shushu Shy Nyoni-moyo commented:

"It's not like eggs is toilet paper we can live without them."

@MelanieJacobs said:

"I paid R186 for 60 eggs at my local butcher."

@sza shared:

"Foodlovers Westgate it's R50 30 eggs and it's large."

@kabelomoseki3 shared:

"Remember this is what they did with Cooking oils not long ago and they blamed Ukraine War this is wrong and excessive greed now is eggs."

@Naledi joked:

"Nna as I instantly become allergic to eggs."

@42n8 commented:

"Thank God I don't eat eggs."

@LeeraBella shared:

"Toilet paper has entered the chat."

@BanksTheMechanic shared

"See those eggs hatch after 3 weeks, as long as you don't store them in the fridge."

TikTok video shows woman stressed by high grocery prices

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of a South African woman looking stressed at a grocery store has gone viral, as many people relate to the struggle of rising food prices.

The high cost of groceries is due to a number of factors, including global food price fluctuations, the weakening rand, and loadshedding.

Many South Africans are feeling the stress of rising food prices and are forced to make difficult choices about what they can afford to buy.

