The South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed South Africa's withdrawal from the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Safa cited challenging timelines as the reason for withdrawing but expressed its commitment to women's football

SA people reacted to the news with mixed reactions with some posting speculations on why they pulled out

Zizi Kodwa and Danny Jordaan addressed the media in Durban. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) announced the country's withdrawal from the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

SAFA releases statement

The decision was communicated through an official statement. Safa mentioned time constraints as the main reason for the withdrawal.

"It is quite unfortunate that we have to pull out of bidding for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but after doing an assessment and consulting extensively, the decision had to be made. We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation."

Despite stepping back from this opportunity, the association assured stakeholders that their commitment to the growth and promotion of women's football remains steadfast.

Banyana Banyana's success

The decision comes after the achievement of Banyana Banyana, reaching the quarterfinals in the recent World Cup held in New Zealand.

Public reacts to withdrawal

The withdrawal from the 2027 bid raised SA people's eyebrows on social media.

Read some of the comments below:

Mduduzi Ngwenya said:

"We like hosting so much neh, which costs millions of dollars, and in turn can used to fix potholes, our electricity crisis hai siyafosta manje it's pathetic."

Jack Mopheme wrote:

"Is the reason for putting old people into high positions, we still going to regret it."

Pat Mokgophana asked:

"So even by 2027 loadshedding gonna be here?"

Raymond Schultz mentioned:

"They are scared they gonna enrich the next party that is gonna take charge of the country in 2024."

Mthobeli Ntobeko added:

"By 2027 South Africans believe that we will have a new government on the other hand ANC is destroying it in advance."

