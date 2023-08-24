Netizens have defended Banyana Banyana's shot-stopper Kaylin Swart from the criticism levelled against her

The goalkeeper was recently named one of FIFA's top savers, and she has had to field negativity from the public

Netizens congratulated and stood behind her for her performance at the World Cup

Kaylin Swart was listed among the top players for the Women's World Cup. Image: @kaylinswart25

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was ranked as one of the World Cup's most outstanding goalkeepers.

Netizens congratulated and defended her on social media from naysayers who slammed her selection and performance.

Kaylin Swart named on top ten best keepers for World Cup

The 28-year-old Kaylin Swart started in all of the national soccer team's matches from the first game to when Banyana Banyana made history by qualifying for the knockout stages. Her selection to the starting lineup was considered a controversial decision, and coach Desiree Ellis has had to defend her decision to choose her over Andile Dlamini.

Dlamini was instrumental in the team clinching the 2022 African Cup of Nations, and while she was expected to start, Swart was given the number one position instead.

According to FIFA, she made it on the list of the top ten most saves in the tournament with 14 saves, even though a mistake during the match with the Netherlands cost Banyana Banyana the game. She was also ranked number 5 in the top ten saves per 90 minutes.

She also recently spoke out about the impact that the negative comments labelled against her had. She felt it was unfair for the public to compare her to Dlamini, with whom she is great friends.

Thembi Kgatlana, one of the tournament's best players

Swart is not the only South African player to make it on the list of top performers for the tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana was given a notable number of accolades for the tournament. She was on the top ten most successful dribbles list with six dribbles and the top ten most successful dribbles per 90 minutes with 1.4. She had the most attempts at goal per 90 minutes with 4.6 and was listed among the fastest top speeds with 33 km/h.

South Africans stand behind Swart

Netizens on Twitter defended her against haters.

@KB_Ramasimong said:

“Some of these hooligans are unfair to the girl. She made one mistake versus the Netherlands which directly led to a goal. But because they want a specific person, they rant.”

@Muntumuyeza exclaimed:

“Footballers sacrifice a lot for their country and their flag.”

@Lebo78968920 remarked:

“She needs to be proud of herself. She did more than her best. That’s what we call brilliance.”

@SebotaneM wrote:

“She performed very well.”

Thembi Kgatlana snubbed media

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana was slammed for refusing to be interviewed by the media.

Kgatlana was one of a handful of players who shunned media interviews after the team's return from the World Cup, and this drew the ire of sports fans.

Some were sympathetic to her and defended her.

