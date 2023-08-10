Meet Andile Dlamini: All about Banyana Banyana's goalkeeper

Andile Dlamini is a South African soccer player who plays as a goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South Africa women's national football team, nicknamed Banyana Banyana. She previously played for Phomolong Ladies. She is known for her impressive goalkeeping skills and remarkable contributions to the teams.

Andile Dlamini poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on 18 July 2023 in New Zealand. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Born with a passion for football and a natural talent for goalkeeping, Andile has become a key figure in both the Mamelodi Sundowns and the South Africa women's national football team. She began her football career after playing against the South African women’s national under-20 football team.

Profile summary

Full name Andile Dlamini Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tembisa, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6.5’’ Height in centimetres 169 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Soccer player, singer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Twitter @sticks_andile Instagram @andile_01_dlamini

Andile Dlamini’s biography

Where was Andile Dlamini born? The soccer player was born in Tembisa, South Africa. However, she currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is a South African national of African heritage.

How old is Andile Dlamini?

Andile Dlamini’s age is 30 years old as of August 2023. When was Andile Dlamini born? The South African footballer was born on 2 September 1992, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Andile Dlamini during the South Africa women's national soccer team portrait session at Sunnyside Park Hotel on 20 June 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Waldo Swiegers

Andile Dlamini is a soccer player who plays as a goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African women’s national team. She has played for Mamelodi Sundowns since 2010 and the South African team since 2011. She commenced her professional football career when she played against the South Africa women's national under-20 football team and was later chosen for the team.

In 2011, she made her debut for the South African women's national football team against Botswana. Dlamini has regularly been the team's reserve goalkeeper, with Thokozile Mndaweni and Roxanne Barker taking the first-team berths.

Throughout her soccer career, she has won numerous trophies, including the 2019/2020 SAFA National Women's League Champions, the 2020/2021 Hollywoodbets Super League Team of the Year, and the 2021/22 CAF Women's Champions League Champions.

What is Andile Dlamini’s position?

Andile Dlamini has been playing as a goalkeeper throughout her career. The position of goalkeeper is the most specialised in the sport.

Andile Dlamini’s stats

Andile Dlamini of South Africa poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Royal Barriere Hotel on 5 June 2019 in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

The rising goalkeeper's stats are inspiring. In the 2022 season, she appeared in 5 matches in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, playing 450 minutes. Her Clean Sheets ratio is currently at 60%. She was position 12 in the 2022 South Africa W squad’s Top Scorers list.

What is Andile Dlamini’s net worth?

Andile’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023. She has made her income from her career as a soccer player.

Who is Andile Dlamini’s partner?

The Banyana Banyana goalkeeper is not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not revealed any information about her previous or current relationship.

What is Andile Dlamini’s height?

The South African goalkeeper stands at 5 feet 6.5 inches or 169 centimetres. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Is Andile Dlamini a singer?

Aside from her thriving sports career, Andile is also a good singer. She disclosed her hidden talent when she performed at a recent SASOL launch event. One of her songs was used for background music in eTV’s telenovela Isitha.

What happened to Andile Dlamini?

In 2021, the popular soccer player took a break from football for six months after suffering from a severe cardiac effusion brought on by contracting COVID-19.

Andile Dlamini, a rising star in South African soccer, has firmly established herself as a formidable presence both on the field and in the national spotlight. She currently plays as a goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African women’s national team. Her journey to stardom is inspiring and worth knowing, especially for soccer lovers.

