A heartwarming video of a young man singing and dancing with his little sister left many in their feelings.

A man danced with his little sister at a school event in a TikTok video. Image: @weluvyustarboii

Big brother fills in for mom, who couldn't attend an event at school

A gentleman went above and beyond to step up for his little sister, who wowed many people online. In the footage shared by @weluvyustarboii, one can see the big brother with his younger sister singing and dancing to a popular amapiano song by Tyler ICU titled Mnike, which warmed Mzansi's hearts.

The young man revealed that his mother could not attend the Mother's Day event due to a reason that he did not specify. He also stated in his TikTok caption that he was the only man at the event.

@weluvyustarboii and his sister left many people in their feelings, and the video became a hit, gathering over 101K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of its publication.

SA is in awe of the pair

Many people enjoyed watching the adorable pair's performance as they took to the comments section to gush over them, and others praised the big brother for his grand gesture.

User said:

"This guy is the best big brother ever."

Esther Ndapanda added:

"She’s gonna love and appreciate you so much every time she remembers this moment she’s older."

Ms.Tsotetsi was touched:

"I’d perform with tears in my eyes. Big ups for this Big Brother."

Mmabatho Mary Moloto wrote:

"And her crowd is crowding; you gave her the best memory."

Saneh Njapha commented:

"Why am I crying? Oh man, you’re the best brother. Thanks for showing up."

Sibusiso Buh Sishi simply said:

"Goat that’s you bro."

Video of a man dancing with little sister

Briefly News previously reported that TikTokker’s wholesome video with his youngest sibling got netizens in their fuzzy feelings.

The young man’s video also touched lightly on how adults have siblings who are young enough to be their children. @notrichpoorboy’s beautiful video was so adorable that it hit 702K views. In the video, the young man is dancing to an amapiano song with his little sister, who appears to be younger than six years old.

