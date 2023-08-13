Mzansi debated over why the women's national football team refused to grant media interviews

This is after Thembi Kgatlana abruptly turned down a request by a journalist to answer one question

Netizens also struggled to understand why the Banyana Banyana team returned in groups and not as a whole

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has no idea why players snubbed media. Image: Eurasia Sports Images/ Mark Metcalfe

South Africans have mixed reactions to Banyana Banyana refusing to give journalists interviews when they touched down earlier this week.

In response, Banyana Banyana national coach Desiree Ellis has spoken out about Banyana Banyana giving the media the cold shoulder.

She said she had no idea why the national team refused to grant journalists interviews.

Banyana Banyana players snub media

In a video posted by @marc_strydom on Twitter, striker Thembi Kgatlana was approached by journalists as she was pushing her luggage. A journalist tried to ask her a question, but she brushed him aside. The journalist asked if he could ask one more question, but Kgatlana responded coolly with "No comment" several times. She then continued to walk while cameras were snapping away. Journalists continued to try and get a comment from her.

Ellis remarked that she couldn't explain why Kgatlana refused to talk to journalists. She went on to highlight the importance of the media in giving women's football sufficient coverage and profiling players.

The squad members arrived in separate teams following their exit from the World Cup, in which the Netherlands defeated them. Veteran player Noko Matlou and Hildah Magaia were the only players who granted the media an interview after their arrival.

Mzansi confused over players' actions

Netizens had different theories about why she refused to grant interviews. They also did not understand why the team returned separately.

@MNyezile said:

"I suspect they were instructed not to talk to the media, but then again, Matlou and Magaia were interviewed. Could be that she had no strength or energy for interviews, having lost family members whilst at the World Cup, so all she wants is to be with family."

@35mmproductions sympathised with the media.

"Wow. Those journalists who made their way to the airport deserve better."

@SakheDolonga remarked:

"Probably not happy about the criticism she received at home or SAFA not keeping promises."

@KhethaniXimba commented:

"After so much support from the country, what nonsense is this?"

@Thathe_Msimango was shocked.

"No interviews were granted?"

Anele Mdoda slams Danny Jordaan

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda accused Danny Jordaan of sabotaging the Banyana Banyana team and tweeted that he must be removed from SAFA.

The media personality pulled no punches when she shared her thoughts in a tweet which slammed Danny Jordaan.

