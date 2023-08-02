South Africa's women's football team Banyana Banyana made history when they beat Italy to qualify for the World Cup knockouts

Banyana Banyana will face the Netherlands on Sunday in their first-ever World Cup game

South African celebrities including Bonang Matheba, Anele Mdoda, Andile Ncube and Vusi Thembekwayo have taken to social media to celebrate Banyana Banyana's historic win

South Africans are ecstatic after the Banyana Banyana made history. The women's national football team won a do-or-die match against Italy to qualify for the World Cup knockouts - talk about making history.

Bonang Matheba, Andile Ncube and Anele Mdoda celebrated Banyana Banyana's victory. Image: Getty Images

SA celebs celebrate Banyana Banyana's win against Italy

Social media is awash with celebratory messages from South Africans. Many, including celebrities, have shown support for the winning team.

Stars like Bonang Matheba, Anele Mdoda, Dumi Mkokstad and Vusi Thembekwayo celebrated with Mzansi after Banyana Banyana's legendary win.

Bonang Matheba celebrates Banyana Banyana's win

Seasoned media personality Bonang Matheba is always rallying behind South African teams whenever they are playing other teams. The stunner headed to her Twitter timeline to celebrate Banyana Banyana after they beat Italy 3-2. She wrote:

"WE’RE WITHIN!!! Re TSEEEENE, knock out stages!!! CONGRATULATIONS, banyana ba rona!! Wow wow wow! @Banyana_Banyana."

Vusi Thembekwayo congratulates Banyana Banyana after historic win

Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo is among millions of South Africans who congratulated Banyana Banyana after their historic win against Italy. He tweeted:

"Well done #BanyanaBanyana. Some much-needed good news reprieve!"

Dumi Mkokstad lauds Bambanani Mbane after Banyana Banyana's win against Italy

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad showered praise on Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane after the team qualified for the World Cup knockout stage.

He said Mbane is an incredible player. He said:

"That Mbane no 13 has been absolutely incredible. #BanyanaBanyana."

Andile Ncube on Banyana Banyana's legendary win

The Young, Famous & African star Andile Ncube also celebrated the SA women's team with a post on his Twitter page. He wrote:

"Banyana Banyana are through to the last 16 for the very 1st time and the girls make bank! Well done. Beating Italy 3-2 #BanyanaBanyana #FIFAWomensWorldCup."

Anele Mdoda celebrates Banyana Banyana's victory with a hilarious picture

Radio personality Anele Mdoda also celebrated Banyana Banyana's victory by sharing an edited picture on her timeline.

The picture paid homage to EFF leader Julius Malema's trending stage video. In another post, the Celebrity Game Night presenter wrote:

"Nguweeeeee iqondo yam ladies you have made us so happy."

Anele Mdoda accuses Danny Jordaan of sabotaging Banyana Banyana, sparks social media reaction

In more news, Briefly News reported that broadcast maestro Anele Mdoda is another unsatisfied citizen with the President of The South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan.

The TV personality put Jordaan on loudspeaker in a short tweet.

