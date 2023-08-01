Tennis champion Serena Williams has announced her unborn baby's gender in a YouTube video

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting a baby girl, and they are also already parents to a five-year-old Olympia

Serena and her family had a double celebration as they had a baby shower and gender reveal party

Serena Williams is about to welcome her second baby with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and it is a girl!

Serena Williams and her husband are expecting a baby girl. Image: @serenawilliams

Source: Instagram

Serena Williams takes to YouTube to share the gender of her baby

The Tennis champion shared that she and her husband are going to be parents to yet another girl in a cute YouTube video.

Serena, who was already team pink, shared her excitement after finding out the gender of her baby.

According to Page Six, Serena eagerly hoped she would have a girl as she did not plan for a boy properly.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy.”

Ohanian hoped for a boy and rejoiced when the gender got revealed

The couple used drones to find out their baby's gender. Ohania's outfit lead many to think he had hoped for a boy.

At first, Serena would have gotten the gender through their cake. But Ohanian played a little prank on her and had the caked baked yellow.

She asked her fans to guess what gender their baby is in an Instagram post, instructing them to watch her YouTube video.

Fans guessed Serena is carrying a girl, celebrate with the couple

single_serving said:

"I KNEW IT! I can always tell by where the belly is & by Mom’s nose. CONGRATS!"

nurse_kimmie_215 said:

"Another Venus and Serena. There is nothing like a sister bond. I’m so happy for you guys."

venusxserena said:

"Congratulations Queen! Wishing you a safe delivery. I guessed wrong!"

theangel8110 said:

"I knew she was having a girl from the stripey cute mini skirt."

kimbleq.p said:

"I went straight to the video before I went to the comments, so it won’t be spoiled."

How Olympia found out about her mother's pregnancy, netizens left swooning

In a previous report from Briefly News, Serena Williams shared a video telling her five-year-old Olympia she would have a younger sibling.

Serena said she had to wait before she told Olympia saying her daughter cannot keep a secret.

