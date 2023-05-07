A pregnancy announcement is something extraordinary, and most parents wait for precisely the right moment

In a new Instagram post, Serena Williams hilariously revealed that she had to wait longer than usual to tell her daughter about her pregnancy

The tennis star admitted that her sweet 5-year-old could not keep a secret, and she was worried about the news getting leaked

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The arrival of a new baby has everyone in the family ecstatic. Serena Williams, however, has come clean about the fact that she did not immediately tell her 5-year-old daughter that she was pregnant.

Serena Williams shares the news that she is pregnant with Olympia. Image: @serenawilliams

Source: TikTok

The world-renowned tennis player stated that she told Olympia about her pregnancy just hours before going public with the news. At the prestigious Met Gala, Serena revealed her pregnancy with a visible baby bump.

Serena Williams said 5-year-old Olympia can't keep a secret

The famous tennis star confessed that the toddler's inability to keep a secret was the amusing reason she waited to tell her first child about the new addition to the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Serena has said that her daughter Olympia, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian, is a big talker.

Watch the video here:

Video of precious moment between Serena and her daughter has Netizens swooning

People on the internet can't get enough of this adorable family and have been sending them messages of support and congratulations.

Briefly News compiled some of the most popular responses:

@badassboz could relate to Olympia:

"Ohhhhh, I love the suspense! Also, all of us are Olympia. You can’t tell us anything! We wouldn’t have held it. Lol!"

@pretty_brown_ce agreed with the star:

"No, she can’t keep a secret."

@janylsmith said she knew who Olympia would tell:

"Her pre-k teacher would have been the first to know."

@kristy.sarah had a simple message:

"Queen."

@rosalinewilliams5 sent all the love:

"Congratulations again guys. Mama and Papa I'm so very happy for you, also big sister Olympia. Jehovah's bountiful blessings."

Serena Williams takes fans on a tour of her lavish wardrobe, netizens react: "A whole apartment"

It seems that the tennis star is winning this year. Recently, Briefly News reported that the star gave the world a sneak peek into her wardrobe.

The tour of Serena's amazing closet left many netizens green with envy. The tennis champion promoted some of her fashion designs.

Most social media users commented on the size of her closet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News