Serena Williams gave fans a tour of her incredible wardrobe which has left many in awe

The tennis champion promoted some of her pieces from the Nike-formed Serena Williams Design Crew

Several internet users who saw the video commented on the size of her walk-in closet

Serena Williams, while promoting her collection with Nike, named the Serena Williams Design Crew, showed fans a sneak peek of her walk-in closet.

In the video, the American tennis champion is seen walking into the neatly arranged closet which is several feet as big as an apartment.

Passing through several designer bags and occupied hangers displaying expensive clothes, she shares some of her pieces from the collection.

Social media users react to video of Serena Williams' closet

416_lioness:

"Ms. Serena's wardrobe has a whole apartment. 2 bed 2 bath. Sun room. Your clothes are even living life."

nikkiolukoya:

"Her closet!!! I’m screaming!!"

reehecass:

"That closet is nearly the same size as my apartment."

jeweler5:

"That closet is everything!"

cbellau2k:

"Your closet is bigger than most houses. Laughing."

joymasterz:

"The people that wear the simplest clothes always have the best closets."

chelseakimlong:

"We Stan a well dressed queen!"

kenesha.lewis:

"Closet bigger than my apartment."

