American superstars Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z showed off their chemistry in two viral Twitter photos

Online users were convinced that Beyoncé is madly in love with Jay-Z after seeing the pictures of her holding him tight

People can't get enough of the "it" couple, especially after witnessing how close they are after their infidelity scandal

Pictures showing Beyoncé all over her husband Jay-Z made the rounds online. Peeps gushed about how cute it was to see this refreshing side of Queen B.

Netizens envy Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship after seeing their recent two snaps. Image: David M. Bennet and Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The married couple is known for their minimal flirting in public even though they have been together for over 20 years and have three kids together: Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and their twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017, reported Elle.

Netizens are convinced Beyoncé is head over heels for Jay-Z after seeing the pictures

On Twitter, a Beyoncé stan account, @Beyoncerelated, shared the snaps of the couple rocking all black and cuddling while taking the pics. Online users noted how clingy the Lemonade hitmaker was and were left convinced that she genuinely loves her hubby despite all their marital scandals.

@TammeKarabo said:

"She’s such a gone girl."

@mboksthefox shared:

"Yho, she loves this man with all that she is."

@SiyaSomething posted:

"Beyoncé loves that man. She believes in indoda. A pick me and I love that for her."

@malomesaint replied:

"I want someone to love me as much as this lady loves this man."

@nicebitchg commented:

"He really won."

@LaVerneFearri12 wrote:

"Black Royalty!"

@Pearljr also said:

"It looks like he is loving Beyonce right."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z caught in a cheating scandal

Bey and Jay's relationship is envied by many, but they also have skeletons hidden in their closet. One of their scandals is infidelity.

According to Capital Xtra, Jay-Z's cheating rumours date back to 2016, when Beyoncé seemed to reveal in Lemondae's lyrics that the rapper was two-timing her with "Becky with the good hair".

The singer also discussed her marital problems in her 2022 album Renaissance. Capital Xtra reported that she used the song Alien Superstar to hint that she's not the only woman romantically involved with Jay. She sings:

"Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted and contradicted, keep him addicted."

Source: Briefly News