Kelvin Momo has released a statement warning his supporters and event promoters against fraudulent management

The Amapiano superstar revealed that an unknown entity has been falsely posing as his official management company

Reactions to the news were mixed; however, fans are more concerned about Momo making it to his shows

Kelvin Momo alleges that there's a company posing as his management. Images: Facebook/ Kelvin Momo, Instagram/ aboutthemusiic

Kelvin Momo is the latest celebrity to fall victim to scammers after discovering that an unknown company had been posing as his management.

Kelvin Momo warns against scammers

Kelvin Momo and his official management company released a statement on 14 July 2025 regarding the misrepresentation of the Amapiano star.

According to the statement, a company operating under the name HDS Concepts had been falsely claiming to represent Momo.

Furthermore, an individual by the name Devon, who is said to be linked to the fraudulent company, has also been posing as Momo's associate, acting on his behalf:

"We would like to firmly state that Kelvin Momo is not managed by HDS CONCEPTS or any individual claiming to be Devon. These claims are entirely false and misleading."

Kelvin Momo says a company has been posing as his management and falsely representing him. Image: rockets.life

The statement, posted on the star's Instagram page, further emphasised that Momo is managed by TSquared Productions and warned fans and event organisers against booking with unofficial third parties:

"Any attempts to secure bookings or collaborations through third parties falsely representing the artist will be regarded as fraudulent."

The news comes at the height of Momo's career, following his monumental Redbull Symphonic event and groundbreaking album release, and it's clear that scammers are hoping to cash in on the hype.

Here's what fans had to say about Kelvin Momo's statement

South Africans weighed in on the news:

uKilla_K said:

"Lol, broers saw an open market since Momo doesn't like gigging, and they decided to scam people."

kingsfiso30 wrote:

"Yeah, neh, South Africa. People are taking chances just to make money."

lucs_4uagency posted:

"Ama press release every week, bayaku jwayela labantu Hayi ngeke."

ke.palesa_ added:

"Bao Wetsang batho ba."

single_father_of_uhmmmm joked:

"Kelvin Momo really went from 'Le ska tlwela masepa lena or else' to 'Please be aware of scammers and false information being spread, thank you.'"

Fans hope Kelvin Momo will still make it to his gigs despite his predicament. Image: freshmenmag

Meanwhile, fans were more concerned about Kelvin Momo making it to his shows, given the reputation he's built for not pitching to gigs:

your_favourite_bee asked:

"Are you coming to Botswana on the 21st, or is it a scam?"

lebogang_mariba was curious:

"Okay, sure neh, but you are coming to Friends Like Me, aker??"

iam.siphosihle pleaded:

"Please tell Drake to come to South Africa."

ma.koloi requested:

"I hear this, and I am sorry this is happening to you; however, please ask Drake to come to South Africa."

