Congratulations are in order to celebrity couple Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane, who announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

This is the couple's second baby together, as their first born turned a year old in May. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane announces her second pregnancy with a cute maternity snap

Taking to her Instagram page on 31 July, Tamia dropped a cute maternity picture announcing her pregnancy.

In her maternity snap, she is wrapped in a white top, exposing her bulging baby bump.

She captioned the snap with a loving message to her unborn baby.

"Blessed by the grace of God…Made from love, with love, to love. I can’t wait to meet you, my love."

SA showers the couple with congratulatory messages following her announcement

Taking to her Instagram comments section, proud fans praised Tamia for the gorgeous snap.

mihlalii_n said:

"The ladies are in their baking era, congratulations."

somizi said:

"Halala. Congratulations."

ayandathabethe_ said:

"You look absolutely Devine!! So happy for you and family."

kefilwe_mabote said:

"That “milk” makes sense now. Congratulations babe."

anele_n_ said:

"Congratulations Mam’Mpisane..Makwande!"

shudufhadzomusida said:

"Congratulations mama."

_nana_gcaba said:

"Aaaaah mummy, you look so beautiful, congratulations."

Fans suspected Tamia's pregnancy after sharing a revealing snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tamia first sparked pregnancy rumours after she dropped a very convincing snap.

She was wearing an orange top, and many thought she was pregnant. Some fans even said she is carrying a baby boy.

