One woman never expected to become an entirely new person thanks to being pregnant

TikTok user Michelle Erima shared how pregnancy changed her and is glad she’s getting her old self back

Many people could not believe this was true while fellow mothers told people they best believe it

Growing a human is not for the faint-hearted! One woman was left shocked by how pregnancy changed her entire body and face. Sharing evidence on TikTok, the lady left people crying tears of laughter.

TikTok user Michelle Erima was shocked at what pregnancy did to her. Image: TikTok / Michelle Erima

Source: UGC

Getting pregnant is the single most beautiful thing, however, it does come with a lot of sacrifices that never stop coming. Women really do go through the most!

TikTok user Michelle Erima shared a video showing what she looked like before getting pregnant and what pregnancy did to her. Sis honestly does not even look like the same person.

“Pregnancy did me dirty I don’t even know who that is!!! so glad I’m getting myself back and fast #pregnancyjourney #postpartum #michelleerima.”

TikTok users and fellow mothers have a good laugh

Yuuup, pregnancy will do some wild things to your life. Fellow mothers had a good laugh as they walked this road while others sat in shock.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@❤ said:

“Pregnancy nose goes away thank the lord!!”

@Lorenabxrnardo said:

“Pregnancy will humble you I looked so bad omg.”

@user5301074257996 said:

“This is the best birth control ad I’ve ever seen”

@Mimi ❤️ said:

“I could swear it’s a different person.”

@Momma said:

“Not me touching my nose after this watching this ”

