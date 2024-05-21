South African coach Pitso Mosimane said he has no hard feelings towards Al Ahli after their court case over his wages earlier this season

The coach spoke after relegation-threatened Abha FC lost 5-1 to his former side on Saturday, 18 May 2024

Local football fans took to social media to back Mosimane to not only save Abha from relegation but also to find a new club

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane has no hard feelings towards Al Ahli. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane said the issue between himself and Al Ahli is behind him, and he was only focused on saving Abha FC from Saudi Pro League relegation.

The South African coach is still praised by Abha despite them being second-last in the log with two games left after their 5-1 defeat to his former side, Al Ahli, on Saturday, 18 May 2024

Pitso Mosimane is happy for Al Alhi

Mosimane spoke about his feelings towards Al Ahli in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Mosimane, said that even though his Al Ahli exit led to a court case, he is still grateful to the club.

Mosimane said:

"I'm happy when I see them signing players like [Roberto] Firmino and [Riyad] Mahrez. I am proud of the little bit of my contribution because I know where it was when I was here. They are a big team, and they gave me a chance to come to Saudi Arabia, and I paid them back for giving me the chance."

Local football fans back Mosimane

Mzansi football lovers admire the five-time PSL-winning Mosimane and have backed the coach to find a new club after saving Abha from relegation.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini praised Mosimane:

"This is the best coach SA has ever produced; he has proven himself beyond SA boarders."

Kgosi Kagiso Kadimo is a fan:

“My Coach. Jingles.”

Bongani Mgubela says Pitso has other concerns:

"That's the last thing on his mind right now. The man is fighting relegation. His legal team handles money matters."

Mandla Mdakane admires Pitso:

"I love this man. We all can learn a thing or two from the man. Own your dreams."

Bhekani KaNtlantloh backs Pitso:

"Good coach, but still no luck. Keep pushing Pitso."

