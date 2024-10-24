A tourist who was presumably lost in the desert in Dubai was seen seemingly calling a camel on an Uber app

The camel arrived with a person and the hun hopped onto it and made her way to her destination.

The online community reacted to the video, with many stunned by the situation and some feeling envious

A woman in Dubai seemingly ordered a camel on an Uber app. Images: @Paul Panayiotou, @Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

A 'lost' tourist in Dubai appeared to order a came on the Uber app. Netizens are stunned.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @dailymail, the woman is seen in the desert in Dubai. She was presumably lost when she decided to go to her Uber app and order a camel to fetch her where she was.

The person accepted the order. Moments later, that camel arrived. The woman could be seen hopping onto it, making her way to her destination.

Tourist order a camel on Uber app

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens amazed by the innovation

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users stunned. See the comments below:

@raagos ali wrote:

"Uber helicopter I took to my hotel in dubia $200 ride."

@Ashley commented:

"Only in Dubai can you Uber a camel for a desert rescue, what a wild adventure!"

@KIRA said:

"Only in Dubai! 😂 What a unique way to explore the desert! 🐪🌵."

@sweetgirl495 laughed:

"Well I’ve officially seen it all 😂."

@Army4ever loved:

"Uniqueness os Dubai😊."

@Itsmeagain adored:

"Cute. I love camels."

@Amanda shultz was envious:

"I'd pay for this definitely."

@just_adila_3.0 commented:

"I have to go try this."

@Sharif Al Humaid shared:

"This is a tourist area for camel rides, where you can book a short ride through an app. It’s not intended for transportation."

@TheArmchairPhilosopher laughed:

"Uber camel is wild😂😂😂😂."

Safari ranger comes face to face with lion

In another story, Briefly News reported about a safari ranger who came face to face with a lion.

TikTok user @lion.tape shared a video showing a man casually sitting in the front of a safari van and then turning to his right where a massive lioness was staring right at him. The man froze! You might think you know how you will react if you ever encounter a lion, but do you really? People took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News