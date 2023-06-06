A woman on holiday in Botswanan decided to go on an adventure by trying out the famous camel rides

The video of how it all went wrong was hilarious as people saw that the adventurer was not prepared for how camels move

Many people were amused by the video of the lady's misfortune after successfully mounting a camel

A traveller's camel ride did not end well in a viral video. The clip of how things went sideways while the woman sat on a camel was a viral hit.

A woman in Botswana went for a camel ride and ended up falling face first from the huge animal. Image

Source: TikTok

Seeing the woman end up on the ground from the camel's back entertained many. This video got nearly 100 000 likes.

Camel in Botswana launches woman off its back in TikTok video

A video by @kevinmborero shows a woman trying to experience a camel ride. As the camel bent down to rest, she fell and landed on its neck. Watch the video below:

TikTok users entertained after seeing camel and woman accident

Animal interactions with humans always have people amused. Peeps piled on the jokes about the woman for losing her balance.

Ma sausage noticed:

"Yeyi mama, the guy is holding his laugh."

Naab Philomena said:

"Mama wasn't ready for this."

sweetmelody commented:

"I am sorry I cant stop laughing."

TUMI_TEE remarked:

"Not me watching the video more than 10 times."

phira P Mba joked:

"The guy doesn't want to laugh freely."

Sankie Miss B Mthimkhulu joked:

"Hey mama, then he laughed."

Source: Briefly News