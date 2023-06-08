A video of a group of friends hanging out together before a man with a lion comes to join them was posted online

The footage shows one of the friends reacting with shock as the wild animal approaches their section

Amused netizens poked fun at the terrified man's reaction by responding with laughs and banter

It is not every day you see someone casually hanging out with a lion.

One man had his friends regretting agreeing to a chill session when he rocked up with a wild furry friend.

A man was beyond terrified after his friend decided to rock with a lion. Image: @uae_lionking/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @uae_lionking shows a group of men chilling together outside before a man approaches them with a bouquet of flowers and a lion on a leash.

One of the friends seated in the group can be seen reacting with great shock as he sees the man approaching them with the scary beast.

Judging by his wide-opened eyes and stiff body language, it is safe to say he was not very chuffed to see who was about to join their group.

Watch the video below:

Is it possible to befriend a lion?

The lion is a well-muscled cat with a long body, large head, and short legs, Britannica states.

According to Wild Animals Central, while it is true that lions are naturally curious creatures, they are not inherently aggressive. In fact, many lion owners report that their pets are gentle and affectionate. Proper care and training make having a friendly lion as a pet possible.

Social media users react to the video

People interacting with wild animals is always quite a sight, especially for those who fear them. Netizens responded to the video with funny comments as they poked fun at the terrified man's reaction.

Dallaz wrote:

"His eyes were like .. did I just sit on a lion's chair ."

Wah Ngechi commented:

"The guy in the middle But why would one domesticate a lion? It will teach you a lesson one day."

Makapinyoka_Entertainment said:

"The guy's face

Nyar Gem Koremo reacted:

"The guy saw his soul leaving his body and couldn’t run fast enough to save it."

Worda Shemsudin wrote:

"This guy is going to faint ."

Mosnature responded:

"Shock of his life ."

