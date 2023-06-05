A video of two siblings went viral as people saw how the boy terrorised his sister, who could only run from him

The video of the kids was a hit as people thought it was amusing to see the brother use a convincing toy snake to scare the sister

People were amused as they watched the antics, and many could not believe that the kid in the video was holding a real snake

People were in stitches over a little boy's idea of play. One hilarious video shows the sister running away from the little menace who looked like he was holding a snake.

A kid on TikTok got millions of views for chasing his sibling with a snake that had peeps confused if it was real or not. Image: @theandycrosby

The video of the playtime that included a snake had people in stitches. Netizens commented with speculations that the kid was not holding a real snake.

Boy goes after terrified sister with "snake" in hand

A post by @theandycrhosby shows a brother and sister on the trampoline playing. The brother looked like he was holding a moving snake while following his sister at high speed. Watch the video below:

Online user scared of kid handling snake in viral TikTok video

People are often scared of snakes, and this video was especially disturbing. Some netizens joked that they would get rid of the snake-owning kid. Others wondered if he wasn't holding a rubber snake since it looked like it was moving.

Kaybee_since_83 said:

"Just leave. The house, the kids, the snake… just leave."

Rachael Helwig added;

"Hell no, now you gotta throw away the whole kid."

leonardamaria13 commented:

"The way the tail automatically curls tells me it’s a rubber toy snake lol, had those as a kid."

Lindsleyowen33 exclaimed:

"I didn't think it was real until the very end."

user2066398938180 joked:

"And this is where childhood trauma begins."

kincybear asked:

"But is it real?"

Michaela admitted:

"I’ve watched this a million times trying figure out if it’s a rubber snake or not."

