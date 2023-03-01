One school in South Africa brought a snake expert to educate the students, and he had kids scared before starting the presentation

A TikTok video went viral after showing how little kids reacted to being surprised by a giant snake in a container

People were in stitches after seeing Mzansi children were not fans of snakes as they took off trying to get away

A video on TikTok convinced viewers that the kids were South African. A snake expert went to a school and had many children running scared.

Children at a school were scared of the giant python after a snake handler surprised them with it. Image: TikTok/@normankilian

People were amused to see how the man was holding a python. Online users kept cracking jokes at the kids' expense.

Snake expert brings giant python for South African school children to see

A video by @normankilian taken at a South African school shows how kids quickly ran away from a python. There snake expert in the video randomly took out a python from his bag, and the entire room of kids moved as one. Watch the video below to see the kids run for their lives:

South Africans applaud kids for running away from python

Many people loved how the kids knew to run away from the snake. Videos of snakes are terrifying to many netizens, and people thought the kid's reaction was relatable.

Mzwai Mgwabi commented:

"Great survival instincts."

FKN Parzival420 commented:

"Shame nah man I went through worse than this in school. A snake was the least of our problems."

morabap941@BGF commented:

"Now you just gave them a nightmare. Worse than the teacher."

Zuzu wa Lawry86 commented:

"Why are they moving so slow, I would have been out the window and gone to stand by the gate."

Jacobus commented:

"I agree with the kids, I'm out byeeeeee."

Ndivhuwo Brilliant commented:

"Wrong audience papa."

Jacqui O commented:

"I want to hear the screams."

RabbitBloom commented:

"There's one who stood up and threw himself into the crowd. He saw that this crowing was time-wasting."

Sonopblom commented:

"We need it without the music pleaaaaase."

2wrgg commented:

"This is South Africa, we are very scared of snakes we don't even want to dream about them."

