Lady Du Rallies Mzansi To Assist Musician Senior Oat After His Call for Help on Social Media
- Senior Oat revealed that he is struggling financially and is urgently seeking gigs to cover his bills
- Lady Du showed support by resharing his post and urging South Africans to help
- Mzansi's reactions were mixed, with fans offering prayers, collaboration, and suggestions to involve government support
South African musician Lady Du has asked her followers to assist fellow musician Senior Oat, who recently made an emotional plea for help. Senior Oat revealed that he is going through financial struggles and would appreciate gigs.
The star admitted that he has been going through financial struggles and is behind on bills. Taking to his Facebook page on 14 July 2025, Senior Oat said:
"Hey guys, I wanna share something real. My heart has been heavy lately. I’m going through a tough time financially, I’m behind on bills, and it’s really bad."
Senior Oat asks for gigs
Senior Oat added that he is not looking for handouts, but needs help in securing gigs or any work that can help him get the money he needs. He added:
"Finding gigs lately has been really difficult, and it’s made things even harder. I’m not asking for donations. I’m not looking for handouts. What I need is work. Bookings.
"If there’s any way I can add value to your show through my music, please reach out. I believe in working for what I need. Thanks for being here. 🙏🏾 "
Lady Du rallies Mzansi to help Senior Oat
Musician and businesswoman Lady Du reshared the post on her timeline and asked fans to help the musician, who has admitted that he has hit rock bottom. She wrote:
"Anyone that can help, we’ve all been through hard times ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
SA reacts to Lady Du's post
Fans shared mixed reactions to the post. Some urged Senior Oat to seek help from Minister Gayton McKenzie, while others vowed to assist him in any way possible.
@Spyromane Mkhwanazi said:
"I feel you bro... am at that stage in life 😥Bt we gonna be alright in God we trust."
@Jef Reloaded commented:
"I can do vocals for new music."
@Nkinga Maphumulo wrote:
"Eish!!Good luck to Him, it's sad though."
@Minenhle Mini added:
"You will have it in God's timing, keep praying, and I hope U get the help you need."
@Vuyani Mbhele wrote:
"The art and culture department must find a way to regulate artists individually in order to avoid these kinds of problems...and start taking artists as businessmen and women."
SA stars who have fallen on hard times
Senior Oat has added to the long list of South African artists who have openly admitted that they have hit hard times. Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who is now wheelchair bound shared a touching video asking for help.
Brenda Ngxoli also received donations from South Africans and fellow artists when she opened up about her family issues.
Lady Du declares support for Unathi and DJ Sbu
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lady Du is rallying behind DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi as they prepare to launch their radio station.
Ahead of the epic and anticipated launch of DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi's radio station, 938, Lady Du said they can count on her for support.
Source: Briefly News
