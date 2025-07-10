A content creator shared a video showing President Cyril Ramaphosa examining and praising a Louis Vuitton handbag

The President explained how women judge each other based on their handbags and shoes

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, some praising his appreciation for women, while others questioned taxpayer money

Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his fashion knowledge after judging a Louis Vuitton bag. Images: @athigeleba

President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself fascinated by a luxury handbag in a viral video that has captured South Africa's attention.

The video, shared by content creator @athigeleba on 10th June, shows the President examining a Louis Vuitton handbag while discussing women's fashion habits with those around him.

In the clip, Ramaphosa can be seen holding onto the designer bag as he discovers its hefty price tag of R600,000.

"And they are very expensive. This one is 600,000. You know women carry these bags, and I'm told that when you're a woman, the first thing they look at is your shoes and your handbag. And if your handbag is small like this, then they know that you've arrived. But it's even more when it's a branded one. So this is a Louis Vuitton," he explained while clutching the accessory.

The President appeared genuinely impressed as he continued examining the luxury item, demonstrating his understanding of how women's accessories can signal social status. His commentary about women judging each other based on handbags and shoes resonated with many viewers who appreciated his insight into women's experiences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives commentary on a woman's handbag. Images: @athigeleba

Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's fashion commentary

The video attracted over 400 comments from South Africans sharing their thoughts on the President's handbag knowledge.

@Masondy BOQWANA gushed:

"Mna ndiyi Eff in good standing sherm❤️🖤💚but I love this man, tell me I'm not crazy, God protect you, Mr President."

@isa wama Million praised:

"Very intelligent man, I hope the owner understood what he said.👏👏"

@Black Pimpernel appreciated:

"The guy has really embraced women & appreciates them at a level no other male leader does. ♥️💯"

@thembashilobane joked:

"R600 is reasonable."

@reniervanreenen3 criticised:

"He is stealing taxpayer money."

@Alex teased:

"Cupcake is used to adding a couple of zeros 😉"

Why luxury handbags cost so much

According to Clever Girl Finance, Louis Vuitton's expensive price tags come from several factors. The brand's history dates back to 1837 when Louis Vuitton started as a trunk master in Paris, creating durable luggage for wealthy travellers.

The high prices reflect the brand's status symbol appeal, premium shopping experience, and high demand from celebrities and fashion lovers. Each handbag is handmade by skilled craftsmen using quality materials, with the company offering lifetime guarantees on their products.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

