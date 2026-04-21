Music veteran TK Nciza penned an appreciative letter to his son, Ciza, who is following in his footsteps

Nciza, who was married to Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu, revealed that he was born with a defect

TK Nciza said Ciza was born with 12 fingers, adding that he is special, and his response touched many hearts

TK Nciza shared the birth defect his son, Ciza, was born with. Image: Ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

South African musician TK Nciza has spoken out in a message dedicated to his firstborn son, Ciza.

The Isaka hitmaker was praised by his father, revealing a birth defect which made him the special star he is today.

"He was born with 12 fingers. I thought it was an alien. He’s special. A child of God. His name is Ciza. African golden boy. You are anointed."

Returning the love, Ciza took to his Instagram page and replied, "Love ya, Dad," he wrote.

Continuing his praises, Nciza said their relationship is like a friendship, and that he loves him.

"Ciza, my firstborn, I love you like my lastborn. Umngani wam."

SA gushes over Nciza and Ciza

Mzansi appreciated TK Nciza's wisdom that he implanted in Ciza, saying he wishes nothing but the best for them. Here are some of the sweet comments:

sanda_ningz celebrated:

"He’s a superstar now."

worldwidedjpmp shared:

"Blessed beyond. Extra, extra."

mbali.zulu.5855594 gushed:

"He looked a lot like you when he was a baby."

extra_love_za stated:

"When we talk about a Superstar. You did a good job by raising him to be respectful and wise."

hezi3354 said:

"Something so special about him. Such a peaceful dude."

All of Ciza's wins

The star grew up to be an award-winning musician, walking away with the Breakout Artist of the Year at Africa’s Global Music Awards.

His infectious global hit, Isaka (6 AM), gained him much recognition, a few accolades and massive streams. On TikTok, it garnered 1.2M+ videos in Mzansi and 2M+ globally. This song topped charts for nine weeks and was third on TikTok's SA Songs of the Summer. It also gained him access to Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

However, that was not all. He was named Billboard African Rookie of the Month (September) in 2025, and he was awarded the Breakout Star Award at GQ SA Men of the Year Awards in December.

He was the headline performer at the TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa and gained nominations at the Zikomo Africa Awards and the AFRIMMA Awards.

After Isaka's success, he released more bangers, Abantu (feat. Zee Nxumalo and Mthunzi, celebrating community/resilience), Maria (feat. Ta Renzo and DJ Ngamla), and Shona Phantsi / On Da Floor in December, feat. Smilo & Ney the Bae.

TK Nciza praised his son Ciza. Image: Original

Source: Original

Ciza praises Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza named his role model, and it was international DJ Black Coffee.

The youngster posted a picture of himself posing with DJ Black Coffee on his Instagram account and said in his caption that the successful DJ was his inspiration.

Source: Briefly News