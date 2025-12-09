South African musician Ciza has a new song heating the dancefloors this summer, and it is called Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor

In the song, he worked with rapper Ney The Bae and Mavo, and he performed it for the first time at the TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ciza said he believes that the song will be people's soundtracks to December

The talented Ciza is on a high right now, dropping hit after hit. Following the immense success of his song, Isaka (6 am), Ciza has a new offering that he hopes will be the soundtrack to people's December.

Besides the fact that he has famous parents, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, Ciza is forging a path of his own in the industry, and he is making waves.

Ciza talks new song success

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ciza ecstatically stated that the reception to his new song has been amazing.

"It's been amazing, man. I dropped the song with a friend of mine, Mavo, who is from Nigeria. It's a beautiful link-up between Nigeria and South Africa. That's what it's all about for me," Ciza said.

The star is proving to be multi-layered when it comes to genres, as he mentioned that the song is imaginative.

"It's Gqom, 3Step, very innovative, and it is going to be a big song in December, so I'm so excited for that. I'm actually performing it tonight, for the first time," he said excitedly.

He worked with Ney The Bae, who was spotted dancing with him in their car, Smilo, and Lesa, on the track that he hopes takes over dance floors in Mzansi.

Ciza attended the prestigious TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards. He hailed the social media platform for elevating music and taking it to the world. He stated that TikTok changed the trajectory of his music.

"It took it to the world," he said. "Whether it is Amapiano, 3Step or Afro-House, it has taken over the world, and everyone is interested in African and South African music.

He was mostly excited about sharing his talents with the TikTok guests, and Briefly News can attest that he brought the house down.

"Very cool, high energy. I wanna evoke people's emotions. I'm an entertainer, so I want people to go home feeling entertained, with a whole lot of love," he enthusiastically said.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Ciza's PR team revealed that prior to this release, he worked with Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier on Maria.

"The songs spotlight Ciza’s forward-thinking creative direction and reinforce his rise as one of Africa’s most promising young stars. His momentum continues to accelerate, fueled in part by the runaway success of his viral hit “Isaka,” which has dominated TikTok and broadened his global reach."

Ciza and mom steal hearts

