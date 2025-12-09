Ciza Beams Amid Success of Latest Song ‘Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor’: “It’s Going To Be Big”
- South African musician Ciza has a new song heating the dancefloors this summer, and it is called Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor
- In the song, he worked with rapper Ney The Bae and Mavo, and he performed it for the first time at the TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards
- In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ciza said he believes that the song will be people's soundtracks to December
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The talented Ciza is on a high right now, dropping hit after hit. Following the immense success of his song, Isaka (6 am), Ciza has a new offering that he hopes will be the soundtrack to people's December.
Besides the fact that he has famous parents, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, Ciza is forging a path of his own in the industry, and he is making waves.
Ciza talks new song success
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ciza ecstatically stated that the reception to his new song has been amazing.
The drama continues with Umlilo and S'ya Mosha: 'Big Brother Mzansi' reunion special to air December
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
"It's been amazing, man. I dropped the song with a friend of mine, Mavo, who is from Nigeria. It's a beautiful link-up between Nigeria and South Africa. That's what it's all about for me," Ciza said.
The star is proving to be multi-layered when it comes to genres, as he mentioned that the song is imaginative.
"It's Gqom, 3Step, very innovative, and it is going to be a big song in December, so I'm so excited for that. I'm actually performing it tonight, for the first time," he said excitedly.
He worked with Ney The Bae, who was spotted dancing with him in their car, Smilo, and Lesa, on the track that he hopes takes over dance floors in Mzansi.
Ciza attended the prestigious TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards. He hailed the social media platform for elevating music and taking it to the world. He stated that TikTok changed the trajectory of his music.
Cassper Nyovest throws shade at MacG and Sol Phenduka's "Washed-up" claims at Fill Up Toyota Stadium
"It took it to the world," he said. "Whether it is Amapiano, 3Step or Afro-House, it has taken over the world, and everyone is interested in African and South African music.
He was mostly excited about sharing his talents with the TikTok guests, and Briefly News can attest that he brought the house down.
"Very cool, high energy. I wanna evoke people's emotions. I'm an entertainer, so I want people to go home feeling entertained, with a whole lot of love," he enthusiastically said.
In a statement shared with Briefly News, Ciza's PR team revealed that prior to this release, he worked with Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier on Maria.
"The songs spotlight Ciza’s forward-thinking creative direction and reinforce his rise as one of Africa’s most promising young stars. His momentum continues to accelerate, fueled in part by the runaway success of his viral hit “Isaka,” which has dominated TikTok and broadened his global reach."
Ciza and mom steal hearts
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza performed live with his mom at La Parada. A viral video showed the two vibing together, showcasing their strong family bond.
Fans praised the wholesome mother-son moment and celebrated their shared musical talent.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za