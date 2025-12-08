Cassper Nyovest threw shade at MacG and Sol Phenduka after they made claims that he was a washed-up rapper

The rapper addressed the podcasters again at the Fill Up Toyota Stadium show in Bloemfontein last weekend

South Africans responded to the rapper's clapback, saying he should not have replied to them because he gave them free promo

Cassper Nyovest has hit back at MacG and Sol Phenduka. Image: Casspernyovest, Solphenduka, Macgunleashed

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has thrown shade at the Podcast and Chill network team for making salty comments about his career.

The star had a successful concert in Bloemfontein, called Fill Up Toyota Stadium, and he started off the show by showing footage of some of the mean comments made on the podcasting network.

What MacG and Sol said about Cassper

In an episode of Podcast And Chill in March this year, Sol Phenduka and MacG discussed Cassper Nyovest's new music. The rapper had just released Kusho Bani, but the podcasters said his new material wasn't hitting the right notes anymore.

MacG claimed, "Cassper is washed. It's chai. I kid you not. People will think I'm hating, but now. There is a saying in football which says, 'You must leave the football before the football leaves you.' Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him."

He spoke about how he wanted to hog the spotlight during his performance at a festival, and mentioned that the crowd was only feeling his old songs like Doc Shebeleza.

"What I saw is that people were vibing to his old songs like Phumakimi and Doc Shebeleza, and then he ended with Hosh Karamaima, and people started leaving," he added.

"You can say I am a hater, but his song is a TikTok thing," MacG said before Sol said, "I'm not feeling that song."

Cassper played that clip of MacG and Sol, and also other clips of other podcasters saying he lost the battle between AKA and that he could not fill up other stadiums.

Watch the clip posted by @Ts3pang on X below:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's diss

Social media users reacted to Cassper's stunt, saying he gave the podcasters free promo.

@AyandaQha1 responded:

"I don't get this, though. This is like a free promotion for the podcast. wished he used this time for something that would enhance the show and make it more interesting, at least transition to a hot song that would make the crowd go wild, instead of a half-baked Kendrick impression."

@Sage_Mphela said:

"Well, he's no longer HIM anymore."

@tiisetsowillia8 said:

"He just gave the podcast free ad and mileage at an event with 30k plus people in it."

@TheoMosaqa_ shared:

"He did that on purpose he knows very well that they will see it. Album dropping soon!! Marketing papito!! Let's go!!"

@congolesejawn said:

"Oh, that Monday episode is gonna slap."

@nyelti said:

"This bro is not moving like an OG."

@Mareyi4 stated:

"Lol, the joke is in him because he failed to fill up the stadium."

