Podcaster MacG recently came for rapper Cassper Nyovest and said he has lost relevancy in the hip hop game

MacG and Sol Phenduka gave him his flowers for making timeless bangers, but they criticised Kusho Bani

Mzansi is divided by this, with fans defending Cassper saying his music is trending, however, some people said the song is wack

MacG said Cassper Nyovest is losing relevance and that his latest song failed to revive his career. Image: casspernyovest, macgunleashed

MacG says Cassper Nyovest is no longer relevant

On the latest episode of Podcast And Chill, Sol Phenduka and MacG discussed Cassper Nyovest's new music. The hosts spoke about the new Cassper and how his music is just not hitting the right notes anymore.

"Cassper is washed. It's chai. I kid you not. People will think I'm hating, but now," MacG started off.

"There is a saying in football which says, 'You must leave the football before the football leaves you.' Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him," he further added.

The muso MacG explained that during his last festival performance, Cassper refused to share the spotlight with other artists. He explained that there were fusions among artists and used Imithandazo as an example where Young Stunna performed, and everybody got onto the stage to allow for the next artist to perform.

"With Cassper, it was like he gave them a clear instruction that I am performing and it is my set. So it became a Cassper show," he said.

MacG alleged that Cassper Nyovest is a washed-up rapper. Image: casspernyovest

MacG says people are not feeling Kusho Bani

The DJ and music producer MacG further pushed it and said people were not vibing to Cassper's new music, saying they only love his old bangers.

He said that when he performed his old hits like his 2014 banger Phumakimi and his smash hit Doc Shebeleza, the crowd went insane. However, as soon as he sang his latest song, Kusho Bani, people started to leave the venue.

"What I saw is that people were vibing to his old songs like Phumakimi and Doc Shebeleza, and then he ended with Hosh Karamaima, and people started leaving," he added.

MacG made further remarks about the song being popular only on TikTok, saying it does not equate to the streets feeling the entire song. People recently dragged Cass for saying it is successful just because it has more Shazam requests.

"You can say I am a hater, but his song is a TikTok thing," MacG said before Sol interrupted him, saying Cassper can release better songs than Kusho Bani. "I'm not feeling that song."

Watch the video posted on X by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi reacts to MacG and Sol Phenduka's views on Cassper's new music

People seem to agree with MacG however, some of Cassper's fans defended him, saying the song is not so bad.

@_BlackZA exclaimed:

"Only that part of the song is trending, the rest of the song yoh!"

@TMNLMNKRL argued:

"I'm so disappointed in Mac here, not because it's Cass, but you cannot tell people to stop doing what's giving them bread because if he stops, is he going to pay his bills?"

@KayTee_Lepara quoted Cassper's lyrics:

"It’s currently number 2 on THE radio. Cassper is used to this chit chat. Be be be, be be bah. Kusho ban'? Kusho wena."

@thabelomaanda said:

"No lies detected! That song is boring. But good for trends."

@Anam_Myolwa said:

He's telling the truth. A lot of South African rappers need to stop making music, not even to transition to Amapiano, just stop. Their creativity is flushed out, and we will always respect and honor them for what they have done for SA hip hop."

