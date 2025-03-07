Rapper Cassper Nyovest is hard at work in the studio, and he recently previewed new music, but Mzansi cannot take it anymore

The new track that he is working on has an Amapiano vibe to it, with a touch of Gospel, and SA has mocked him

Fresh off the release of his hip hop song Kusho Bani, Cassper Nyovest has received a lot of hate online for his lack of growth

Cassper Nyovest has a new song coming, and Mzansi is not feeling it.

New music coming from Cassper

Cassper Nyovest was serious about releasing music this year to prove a point to his haters. The rapper has previewed new music that he is cooking up in the studio.

The Amapiano-infused Gospel-like song did not get a warm reception from fans. An X user, Franky Nyama, mocked Cassper and asked his fans what they hear in his music that others fail to enjoy. Check out the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's new music, saying he should drop the mic

People did not hold back when critiquing Cassper Nyovest's new music, saying he should take MacG's advice and let go of the mic.

Cassper Nyovest has previewed new music and Mzansi hates it.

Since turning over a new leaf, Cassper has been taking an interest in Gospel music. Here are some of the reactions below:

@King_david said:

"Another copy and paste, yet it's still rubbish."

@PapaWilly95 pointed out:

"Trash music. This man must just admit it."

@NOKOSEKOKOTLA is optimistic:

"All Nyovi needs is a team that will be brutally honest with him, and he’s back on top. If you get a lyricist to write him songs, he’ll kill this game."

@FrankNyama2 argued and said his new music is nice:

"Cassper’s new music isn’t trash—it’s a BOLD reinvention that’s shaking up South Africa’s music scene! How dare we mock a legend risking it all for gospel vibes while the industry booms 20%? This isn’t failure—it’s genius. Rally behind him or admit you’re scared of real art!"

@HereWithShi said:

"That time, everyone was gunning for MacG."

@sihle1793886 asked:

"Why can't the guy next to him tell him the truth?"

@michievh cried:

"Yhoooo so this is what he meant when he said he’s BACK?"

@Dipsy_Good accused him of stealing lyrics from Samthing Soweto's song:

"LOL, no, things are really bad. Must he always take from other artists' line? Like every song, he thinks will be a killer must be "outsourced" from a trending hit? And he had to say 'sizo zama nak'sasa aowa le nna NGEKE'. Can you guys see why school is so important?"

@nceba_p joked:

"I think he’s trolling, man. I don’t think he’s seriously making this a song unless the mic has already left him. At this point, the piano guys must sue

@SIYA_VS advised:

"Cassper needs a new hip hop producer, he needs to lower his voice, a couple of writers and to move away from this Kwaito/Amapiano thing he's doing."

