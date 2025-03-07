A Brit left South Africans entertained after explaining why he would never go back to London in a TikTok

The man said that amagwinya was what was keeping him in Mzansi and the proper food he is enjoying in the country

Netizens loved how the gent was passionate about the tasty treat and cracked jokes with the friendly tourist

A tourist from the UK said he wouldn't leave SA because of his love for amagwinya, making Mzansi laugh. Images: officialtraileryoung

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is home to some delicious and tasty treats which some tourists can't get enough of. A man from the UK told his audience that he wouldn't be returning to London because of his new-found love for amagwinya.

A Roadman's new home

TikTokker officialtraileryoung shared a clip of him holding up the famous food with a caption that read:

"When a Roadman finds proper food in South Africa. The gwinya level 🤣"

The short video ends with the gent dangling the pack of amagwinya in front of the camera.

See the clip below:

Tasty food from the rainbow nation

South Africa is home to many delicacies from multiple cultures. From biltong to boerewors, our foods can be quite scrumptious for those willing to try it out. Amagwyina, or vetkoeks, are another signature food found in SA. They're quite easy to make, and require some intensive frying to get them just right.

South African food comes in all different tastes from multiple cultures. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The TikTokker loves the food found in the country and has been spending a ton of time in Mzansi. The man is a musician and has several videos of him being surrounded by South African celebrities. He has also shot some music videos in the country and has dabbled in making Amapiano music.

Many of his Mzansi adventures can be seen throughout his profile, including some high quality photoshoots. A closer look at his videos shows that the man appreciates the finer things in life.

South Africans loved the fact that the tourist chose to stay in the country and even gave him a nickname.

Read the comments below:

DEX. said:

"That accent will never fool me Thabiso 😭"

Sipho Ngwenya mentioned:

"You haven’t had proper AmaGwinya if you haven’t had them in KZN. In KZN they are HUGE, you’re one and done."

Catchfire commented:

"Homie bout to chow our gwinyas and our hunz 😔"

guccibeast450 shared:

"Most of the Londoners out there are of African descent so if you ask me there are more than welcome here in Africa 😎"

Tshego♥ posted:

"Man found the breakfast of our heart and nation."

Dimakatso Tjale 🇿🇦 said:

"I'm addicted😭 I avoid breakfast just to buy amagwinya 😂"

VinceSP shared

"Mos if he can get pap, boerewors and chakalaka, he won't go back for real for real."

The South African landscapes and vibrant culture have blown away one American man who was left in awe of the country's finest beauty.

