A tourist decided to show Mzansi how he digs into some Weet-Bix in a clip that had the country collectively asking why

The man doesn't use a bowl or a spoon, but rather eats the dry piece of the beloved meal, and then washes it down with some milk

South Africans were thoroughly entertained by the dude's silly shenanigans and questioned why he would do such

A chilled tourist shared the way he ate Weet-Bix and Mzansi couldn't understand why. Images: fleetwoodjack0

Some staple foods hold a place in the hearts of many people across Mzansi, and one tourist dug into one in a peculiar way. A foreign man showed how he eats some weetbix and his method of doing so had Mzansi scratching its head.

Talk about weird

Popular Irish TikTokker fleetwoodjack0 was the one who shared the clip. It starts with the man biting into a dry piece of Weet-Bix and then drinking some milk. He does this repeatedly, making South Africans watch in wonder. The clip was posted alongside a short and simple caption that read:

"South African milk ain’t bad."

See the video below:

Living life in Mzansi

Judging by the many videos found on his profile, the Irishman is having the time of his life in South Africa. Several videos show the happy-go-lucky dude having a great time in the country, but it seems as if the travel bug has given him a big bite. Several other clips show him travelling the world and exploring many ideal locations.

The Irishman has scores of pictures and videos showing his many travels. Image: fleetwoodjack0

One clip shows him going on a nature tour, with him being surrounded by seals and swimming in the ocean. The same clip then shows him snowboarding down a hill. You can never predict where the man will be headed to next. South Africans were entertained by the odd way he ate weetbix and cracked some jokes.

Read the comments below:

Engineer Kea 🇿🇦 said:

"Yerr, I don’t know why this triggers me😂 The dryness sir, I was expecting you to cough from the dust."

Zgioia mentioned:

"Smart way to eat them without instantly evaporating the milk when you pour it over the biscuits. 😅😅"

Barbara commented:

"That is the first time I've seen someone eat Weet-Bix like that 🤭"

Tootloots shared:

"Wait is he fooling the weetbix like that... Good idea."

P.J RYK posted:

"🤣 Eating Weet-Bix like that looks interesting"

Zane Leschinsky said:

"Just like that? No dude, who hurt you?"

Suraya Saaiman🇿🇦 mentioned:

"That whole 1 litre of milk for 1 block of Weet-Bix 😂😂"

