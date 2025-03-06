Folks across the internet had a good giggle when a lion tried to tow a game ranger's car that was stuck in the mud

The big can was accompanied by its pride to see how it was doing, in what looked like a game of tug of war

Laughing emojis filled the comment section as netizens were left entertained by the funny and unusual sight

Netizens laughed at a lion attempting to tow a game ranger's car in a game of tug of war. Images: southafriworld/ Facebook, Luis Alverez

Source: Getty Images

A drive through a scenic game reserve is a dream many people would have, but sometimes that dream can come with an odd yet hilarious twist. A lion attempted to tow a game ranger's car in what seems to be a game of tug of war. The big cat was accompanied by its pride, who watched instead of getting in on the action.

Cool cats in the reserve

The southafriworld Instagram account shared the clip showing the lion using all of its might to pull on the vehicle. The rest of the pack watches as if nothing interesting is happening, with not a single one attempting to have a go throughout the entertaining video.

See the snapshot below:

Never a dull day in Mzansi

Taking a look at the southafriworld account shows that South Africa is everything but a boring country. If it's not some wild animals trying to play tug of war with a car, it's jokes and memes about what's happening and trending in the country. Some of the clips shared also highlight how weird and funny events can randomly occur while living life as usual.

For many of its citizens, South Africa always has something interesting to be entertained by. Image: Johannes Mann

Source: Getty Images

One video on the account shows a taxi placed in an incredibly unusual way, while another video shows a massive spotted python making its way up a tree. A lot of the content found will make the average citizen shake his head while having a hearty laugh.

South Africans had a fun time watching the big cat go toe-to-toe with the even bigger car.

Read the comments below:

____fashion_icon said:

"Love will win ❤️😂 She is helping him to get out of this sticky situation. 👏🐆"

walkerrueben4 mentioned:

"She’s helping him out so she can eat him."

n3lr0r0 commented:

"😍😍😍😍"

shauncoetzee771 posted:

"Nah she is just helping you out the mud there, so sweet of her to help."

pgovender06 stated:

"How cool cool 😎 Is this wow 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😊😊😊"

pilotdevinashpole said:

"Looks like Mashatu."

joubertsunette shared:

"😂😻😻😻💪🦁"

