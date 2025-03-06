Community Rushes to Help as The Pitt Bull Sanctuary Faces Flood Crisis in Benoni

The Pitt Bull Sanctuary South Africa rescued dogs were left stranded in rising water as floodwaters flooded their Benoni sanctuary

They put out an urgent cry for assistance since they had nowhere else to go, and the reaction from online users was tremendous

The Pitt Bull Sanctuary shared an update with a video showcasing members of the community who worked tirelessly to help

The community rushed to help save The Pitt Bull Sanctuary, which was facing a flood crisis in Benoni. Image: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The Pitt Bull Sanctuary South Africa utilised social media to issue a desperate plea for help when they were overwhelmed by rising floodwaters.

Community saves flooded pitbull

The Pitt Bull Sanctuary South Africa, a haven for misunderstood power breeds who have endured severe cruelty and neglect, was in dire straits. Their Benoni sanctuary was overtaken by floodwaters, leaving their rescued canines helpless in the rising water.

With desperation kicking in, they turned to social media to cry out for help and they were met with tremendous reactions from people online.

According to the GoodThingsGuy, the sanctuary is a place for dogs who have suffered injuries so severe that they cannot be rehomed but still deserve love, care, and a peaceful place to live, are the focus of the sanctuary. However, that safe haven was abruptly threatened when the property was submerged with floodwaters.

The staff at The Pitt Bull Sanctuary SA posted a terrifying video on Facebook under the handle The Pit Bull Sanctuary South Africa of their sanctuary flooded on social media, showing canines remaining motionless while the water levels increased around them. Part of the message read as follows:

“The Sanctuary has a crisis. Benoni and surrounds were hit by a serious flood. Our property is lower than street level. There is no drainage system that can catch this much water. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to move this water out. The water on the property is between 30 and 50cm deep. Even if the floors were lifted, it would not fix this."

The sanctuary was in desperate need of help in pumping water out of a situation involving dogs. They are seeking emergency pumping places, cash, and assistance in using wooden air transport crates.

The post went viral, touching many, and the community quickly responded by offering assistance, which came pouring in within hours. People supplied practical help, gave equipment donations, and exchanged advice. People volunteered to help the sanctuary regain its footing by bringing blankets, wooden pallets, generators, and water pumps.

Justin Coetzee confirmed on Facebook that all puppies are safe and relocated, thanks to 1Life Fire and Rescue and shelters. The Pitt Bull Sanctuary SA shared a video of community members working tirelessly to help, expressing hope for the situation.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Mzansi peeps headed to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Claire Mitchell said:

"This really broke my heart and now to see all the help. It's healed again! Thank you for looking after the babies."

Richard Jacobs added:

"If you had any damage to cupboards, please let us know. We at Kitchen Hyper would be happy to replace them for free."

Sonia Marillier replied:

"Thank you to everyone that was able to assist this special lady. Well done and may you all be blessed."

Claire Fish commented:

"Very well said, thank you, and to all that helped the world is a better place because of people like you."

