A heartwarming story about a puppy that will be able to walk better by itself after getting injured in an accident went viral

This rescue dog does not have its hind legs, and the story of how it lost them left many on the internet touched

The puppy got a big treat from Mercedes Benz, and people couldn't stop gushing over the adorable doggo

One cute puppy had a good day, thanks to Mercedes Benz. A viral video showed people that a dog that is missing two back legs is now able to walk by itself.

Mercedes Benz constructed a wheelchair for a dog without legs. Image: @keepingfinn

Source: Instagram

The adorable dog was an accident that cost it its back legs. Mercedes-Benz was able to create a dog-friendly wheelchair.

Mercedes Benz spoils dog

A puppy with missing back legs can now move, thanks to Mercedes. The puppy was run over, and its back legs had to be amputated.

One man named Henry Friedman, who is also an animal specialist, adopted the dog. Most recently, the animal went to Mercedes after they created a custom wheelchair.

How did Mercedes-Benz help disabled dog?

According to The South African, a commenter saw the dog and said it deserved a Mercedes-Benz wheelchair. The car brand was touched to hear the story about the dog, and they created a custom-made wheelchair for it.

Online users touched by dog's Mercedes-Benz wheelchair

People left comments on the video where the dog was taken to the dealership for the wheelchair. Read netizens' kind comments below:

invest.ind.igos commented:

"I want a Mercedes just because of this video but I don’t even really want a Mercedes. Let me just purchase the stock instead, much love."

shirleysetia said:

"Beautiful."

rob_level's profile picture wrote:

"He got a Benz before all of us...I'll be dog gone."

daoffixial_lollipop added:

"Now do this for humans."

loucadecor gushed;

"It's not just a wheelchair for him."

