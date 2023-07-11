This woman was worried about her dog getting cold, so she tried to put a jacket on her fur baby

TikTok user @lebo555 shared a video showing her dog's reaction to her attempt at keeping it warm

People had a good laugh at how the dog denied the jacket and made funny jokes in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Clothes are not for every dog. Even though there was snow falling and people were freezing, this dog was not about to put a jacket on.

This dog mom shared a video showing her dog’s reaction to her attempt at keeping it warm. Image: TikTok / @lebo555

Source: TikTok

This crazy weather in Mzansi has people layering up like never before. Many people took the time to remind peeps to think about their animals in the cold too.

Mzansi fur mom tries to keep kasi dog warm in snowy weather

TikTok user @lebo555 shared a video showing how she tried to put a jacket on her dog to keep it warm in this cold weather, but the dog was not interested.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Once she finally got the jacket on, it wasn't even a couple of minutes later, and her fur baby had wriggled it off. Take a look at the struggle:

Mzansi laughs at the dog's reaction to wearing a jacket

People took to the comment section to let the fur baby mom know she tried. The dog clearly wasn't as cold as the owner thought.

Read some of the funny comments:

Pamela Nohle said:

“You’re a good mom ”

Tshepi shared:

“No, because my dog did the same thing Next thing we gave him a blanket only to find it outside a few minutes later.”

Nowal laughed:

“You tried ❤️❤️”

Keamogetswemaleby joked:

“Baby didn’t want to be laughed at by the other kids ”

TikTok video shows disrespectful dog lying on clean towel; Mzansi reacts

In related news, Briefly News reported that dogs in Mzansi have no chill, and a young man found out the hard way after a dog lay on his freshly-washed towel!

The handsome fella expressed his frustrations on a TikTok post which shows the dog relaxing on top of a white towel.

Disturbed by this dog's disrespect, the heartbroken young man's hilarious video was captioned:

"Not the towel that I just washed, haybo! Where is the respect?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News