An adorable child was singing her heart out before she had to stop after getting quite a big scared

One video shows how a little girl was terrified when a dog came out of nowhere looking like it was chasing her

Online users were in stitches over the video showing the carefree nature of the confident child and getting rattled by the sudden appearance of a dog.

A girl was taken by surprise by an energetic dog. The child was having a blast before she got spooked.

A TikTok video had people laughing as a kid got chased by a dog while singing. Image: Getty Images/ Roberto Machado/ TikTok video/@mulesano

Source: UGC

The video of the little girl's reaction to seeing the dog received over 7,000 views. Many people had hilarious commentary about the video.

Adorable child scared by a dog in TikTok video gets 74 000 views

@mulesano posted a video of a little girl singing happily. Suddenly, the child took off running as a dog chased her. Watch the video below:

South African TikTok users laugh at the little girl's expense

People enjoy watching funny videos, especially when children are involved. Online users commented on the video, and many made jokes about the comical scene with the dog.

glowingly_g wrote:

"The more you watch it the funnier it gets, I swear."

Abenathi Silingela said:

"It will never get old."

Lindelwa Nyawo laughed:

"That run was fast."

just.kaybee added:

"The dog said ENOUGH"

Gcobisa Zomelele joked:

"Basically, I can relate "adulting" vele, this how we go about with so much confidence then jikijiki isabotage you end up somewhere."

Dudu was amused:

"That “Tsek” in the end."

Source: Briefly News