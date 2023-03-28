One man on TikTok posted a video of kids having fun during the school holidays, and they were causing a ruckus

This video went viral as people thought it was hilarious that the gent was getting annoyed by the loud kids

The TikTok was relatable as it got over 200 000 likes, with many commenting on how comical the scene looks

A TikTok of kids having fun went go viral on social media. Many people were amused by a video of children enjoying their vacation in the streets.

Three South African kids were enjoying their school holidays, and a man complained about their loudness. Image: TikTok/@spizeekat501

The video reached millions of people and got thousands of comments. South Africans could not stop cracking jokes about energetic kids and the video.

TikTokker complains about school kids on holiday

A man on TikTok, @spizeekat501, posted a video of three school kids. The young crowd was happily dancing to music and having some loud fun. The creator captioned the video expressing their readiness for kids to return to school.

South Africans amused by man's annoyance

Netizens were in stitches as South Africans love to see children's shenanigans. People joked that the kids were having their own December. Netizens were also impressed that the kids wrapped the speaker into a plastic bag to protect it from the rain.

@scottunicorns commented:

"The fact that they waterproofed the speaker with a bin bag."

@cya_artt commented::

"The one who bought the speaker for them is part of the problem."

@___nomzamo_ndlovu commented:

"Deep down, I wanna join them."

@kenaleontla commented:

"As long as they are staying out of trouble and exploring their talents after doing their chores. This is too cute."

@iamkagomaamogwa_ commented:

"They even got a mic."

@teboho_mx commented:

"They even have an MC."

@mafothamoloi commented:

"Rumour has it that they hired that sound system. No rain formed against them shall prosper."

@sweetbrownii commented:

"I was asking when schools open, that time they not even closed yet."

@thehustler500bln commented:

"Are we going to talk about the dance."

