One fashion-forward gent in a shirt and tie had people going after they saw the weird shoes he decided to rock

The video of the man with the interesting shoes walking with some difficulty left many people amused

Online users could see that the man was not comfortable in the shoes as a result of the extremely pointed shape

Tweeps could not get enough of this man's shoe choice. The video got thousands of people cracking up over the man rocking formal shoes with a twist.

South Africans were in stitches after they watched a man in very pointy shoes try to walk normally. Image:@pmcafrica

Peeps commented on the video to express how hilarious the man looked. Many kept cracking jokes at his expense.

Guy walking in unique shoes gets attention from Mzansi tweeps

A Twitter video posted by shows a man wearing shoes so pointed that they curl at the ends. In the video, the man limped slightly as he crossed the road. The video was captioned:

"You can tell he is in pain from those shoes."

Twitter users crack up over man's walk

Mzansi peeps are never shy to give their opinions about questionable fashion moments. People were in tears and commented with jokes about how the man was walking.

@damostwanted commented:

"Buddy's toes must be searing up."

@Sandile_Tatana commented:

"I swear I didn’t laugh."

@tim4nations commented:

"If you laugh you are going to hell."

@cavin_mag commented:

"The song made it sound like a movie scene."

@Sipho49070847 commented:

"It’s not the shoes. It's life ,iyamnyisa."

