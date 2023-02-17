A man on Twitter showed a video of interesting-looking sneakers that would be undetectable as they look like bare feet

The tweep was trying to convince people to support his business and buy shoes that looked like they were realistic limbs

People were in stitches over the shoe idea, and many cracked jokes about the tweet marketing the idea

A guy on Twitter went viral for sharing pictures of an interesting sneaker design. People reacted to seeing shoes that looked like feet.

A man showed people on Twitter that he makes shoes that look exactly like feet. Image: TheRealest201

People were cracking up over the business idea, while others could not help but marvel at the creativity and talent it took to create the shoes.

South African shoe business cracks tweeps

A guy on told people he was selling realistic-looking foot shoes for R1 800. Online users were in stitches. See the pictures below:

South African netizens split over 'naked sneakers'

Entrepreneurs always inspire Mzansi, but people were divided about the shoe business. Some thought the shoes were creative, while others were puzzled by the design.

@AuntieRose01 commented:

"OMG so much creativity and talent."

@welcomesophazi commented:

"Which mortuary did you cut this from?"

@3_senne commented:

"You need a special effects job boyzin."

@avide94 commented:

"Can't knock the hustle."

@YaKgutlaNaha commented:

"It will be perfect for athletes, they have to be light when running as much as possible. Andizi!"

