A video on Twitter showed a man playfully being lowered into a grave while singing church hymns

The man seemed to be doing all of this in good fun, even smoking while doing it and his friends laughing

Netizens may not have found his intentions to be that funny, as they took to the comments to give their thoughts

Source: Twitter

A South African man was jokingly lowered into a grave in a video shared on Twitter. The man can be heard reciting church hymns often sung at a funeral. Another man, presumably recording the video, can be heard laughing in the background.

But not everyone thought it was funny.

Boys will be boys, but death is no child's play

If there is one thing we can all agree on for certain is that we will not live on forever. The man in the video appears to have a great time descending to his fake burial. You can watch the video below:

Some people did not find the video funny at all

Death is a sensitive topic that many of us shy away from, and for a good reason. But netizens did not find the man's actions completely funny. Here is what some of them had to say:

@BotengPereza said:

"But the things we do as majita vele ubone ukuthi weeh"

@Machupe Dze Mphahlele said:

"Dipatse Dia Betha strong"

@kukathomas21 added:

"Practice makes perfect "

@ThatDudeBeeKay

"Waitsi ge batho ba ba se teng re shap mara."

Cape Town crowd lifts flipped car

In other 'near death' news, Briefly News reported on a large crowd helping out a flipped car at a Cape Town show.

No one knows how it got to be in that state, but the TikTok video of the incident left South Africans laughing. This is what they had to say:

@Mickeyspany added:

"Something wrong with the steering, I promise broe."

