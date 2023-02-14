South Africa's underground car exhibition culture is known for its drag races and attracts a passionate following

A TikTok video showed a car flipped over in the middle of the road, but the crowd huddled around it to help

South Africans enjoyed the moment and took to the comments to share their views on the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

They lifted the car back up like it was nothing. @reckless_sa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africa has an incredible underground car exhibition culture. Drag races, modified displays and loud engine roars get people going. But nothing tells you everything about it, like this TikTok video showing one of the cars flipped over amidst a large crowd. It's a 'call an ambulance, but not for me' type of situation.

It was all under control.

Flipped over? We'll flip you right back up

The video opens with a large crowd descending on a car flipped over in the middle of the road. Instead of jeers of panic, there were whistles and cheers of enjoyment. This most likely happens all the time. The crowd huddled around the car, lifting it off its back and onto its wheels as if nothing had happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

You can see it all for yourself in the video below:

South Africans enjoyed the moment and took to the comments

The cultural diversity of the beautiful country means there is something for everyone. While you, as an outsider from this subculture, would've panicked at first, the people in the comments knew it was a great time.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@$poed-$perm said:

"The real meaning of 'ek vat jou dak.'"

@ROCCIO TAKKA said:

"I love my country."

@Mickeyspany added:

"Something wrong with the steering, I promise broe."

@Tashyy said:

"Wow, some people can be really immature."

Mzansi clowns car crashed into wall

In other car crash news, Briefly News reported a bizarre car incident with a car hitting a wall. Even wilder about the situation was the guy recording a TikTok of himself yelling, "you can't park the car there." The hilarious video left netizens in stitches.

One of them said:

@Paseka Comic Fans said:

" I didn't want to laugh god forgive me"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News