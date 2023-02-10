A random car crash in South Africa was captured on video and posted to TikTok by a passerby driver.

The driver provided commentary on the incident, shouting "You can't park the car there!" and drove off.

South Africans were entertained by the video and took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many finding humour in the situation

"You can't park the car there." @lanokxxs/TikTok.

Just another day in Mzansi. A random car crashed into a wall with bystanders hovering over it. But what with that be without a bit of commentary? Fortunately, another driver recorded the entire incident, yelling: "You can't park the car there!" and then made a TikTok post.

And drove off.

An unexplained car crash solved by passerby driver

If it wasn't for this man clarifying the situation, would we have known what happened there? A car that crashed into a random wall? Surely not a driver who lost control of their vehicle. Just poor parking, neh? Makes sense.

Watch it in the video below:

South Africans burst out laughing at the TikTok video

Sure, the incident itself was sad; hopefully, no one got hurt. But the added comedic reaction to it is hard to deny. Many South Africans took to the comments to share their thoughts on it. Here is what they had to say:

@PalesaSunflower said:

"In this situation no matter how stressed I am, I'd laugh "

@S I N O added:

"You kaaant park de car dehh"

@vavathami3 said:

" That's it I'm done with Mzansi I'm done "

@Paseka Comic Fans said:

" I didn't want to lough god forgive me"

