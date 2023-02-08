A man travelling in a speeding Cab had a very anxious ride and shared his experience on Twitter

The gent posted pictures taken from the car's backseat and looked like he was holding his breath

Mzansi people were relieved for him when he finally got home to his family and posted a video with his kid

A man stuck in a speeding cab posted his experience on social media. Image: Bonisile_RMS

Source: Twitter

These days being a passenger in a car is risky as you're placing your life in a driver's hands.

One man, @Bonisile_RMS, feared for his safety as he got stuck with a taxi-hailing service driver who had a "need for speed".

The guy posted on Twitter looking uneasy in the backseat of the car as his driver sped through the streets. He captioned the selfies:

"My current Uber driver is driving as if I have been shot and is taking me the hospital. I am posting my selfies reacting to his driving because if I post him nizothi Poppy is acting or whatever."

When the gent got home, he updated his followers with a cute video taken with his kid. The little girl rushed to greet him as if she knew he had a rough ride and offered him a cupcake.

Twitter users react to the Mzansi man's Uber experience

Mzansi people enjoyed his short Twitter thread and were glad he got home safely to his family. Some bashed him for telling the little girl that loadshedding would soon interrupt her Masha and Bear show in the wholesome video.

@njonjo_njonjo said:

"O character hle! Your content remains refreshing even in 2023."

@NSenokwane posted:

"Me to Uber driver: Yoh abuti o tsamaya le ngwana motho mo."

@Ntombi76712506 mentioned:

"'Enjoy while it lasts' was that statement necessary, why are you being rude to the poor girl?

@Ntombi76712506 wrote:

"Is that the 'I'm scared to go to hospital' look? Leave Poppy alone."

@Karabo_Fothane commented:

"You are the problem, why are you telling her about loadshedding?"

@Blissed_up asked:

"How can such sweetness be called a problem mara? Akuve nidlala ngo first lady."

@ngwane_lihle

"Lmao, you don’t like seeing our girl happy."

