In KwaZulu-Natal, a cash-in-transit heist was recorded on camera near Kokstad, where criminals detonated the cash-in-transit van

The incident, occurring between Kokstad and Harding, escalated into a gunfight as police engaged with the armed robbers after the explosion

The captured footage offers a glimpse into the dangerous dynamics of cash-in-transit robberies and the risks faced by authorities during such confrontations

A cash-in-transit robbery between Kokstad and Harding in KwaZulu-Natal has been captured on camera. Images: Twitter/@k9_reaper and Getty Images/TheGift77

Source: UGC

A cash-in-transit heist unfolded between Kokstadand Harding in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving residents and authorities stunned.

Cash-in-transit heist caught on camera

The gang blew up the van carrying an undisclosed amount of cash on Friday afternoon between Kokstad and Harding.

According to eNCA, the scene turned into a gun battle when the robbers exchanged fire with police.

No injuries have been reported.

Mzansi weighs in

There has been a rise in cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa. Netizens called on police to implement a strategy to protect drivers in these vehicles.

Read the reactions here:

@Sithe61974 said:

"What strategy are the CIT companies implementing? They seem to be happy with just being sitting ducks."

@Marlo Stanfield commented:

" Government must take Mkhwanazi from Provincial and assign him national., he deserves Ministerial Position but we know most of your compatriots will never allow this."

@ngoma Happy asked:

"What is the government doing about this?"How many times is this thing happening here on kzn?

@Nomvo Madushele shared:

"Hopefully the scumbags are all gone for good, I'd be very worried if they're still alive and kicking."

8 suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers captured in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested eight suspects allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Ekurhuleni.

Police acted on a tipoff from community members and apprehended the suspects.

South Africans praised the police for the hard work done and hope the trend will continue.

