The South African Police Service has arrested eight suspects allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Ekurhuleni

Police acted on a tipoff from members of the community and they apprehended the suspects

South Africans praised the police for the hard work done and hopeful that the trend will continue

The SAPS arrested eight people involved in a CIT heist in Vosloorus. Images: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images and seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

The South African police service apprehended eight suspects believed to be linked to a recent cash-in-transit heist in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni. This came after the police were tipped off by community members, leading to the arrests.

SAPS arrests Vosloorus CIT heist suspects

According to eNCA, the tipoff led the police to a safe house that the suspects were using. The police recovered three cars, unlicensed firearms, cellphones and ammunition during the bust. Police also found SAPS insignia, bulletproof vests and fake registration plates. The police are investigating to find any further possible links to other heists.

The private security sector has previously expressed dissatisfaction with how the SAPS dealt with the CIT heist epidemic. Fidelity's CEO, Wahl Bartmann, even called on the military to investigate cash-n-transit heists after it took police hours to respond to a cash-in-transit heist.

South Africans salute SAPS

South Africans on Facebook are impressed with the police for apprehending the cash-in-transit heist suspects.

itsile'Kgosi Pastor Moreiks said:

"Death penalty, guys. Stop playing with criminals. They are not here to play."

Mohwiti Modika added:

"Someone sold them out."

Lungiswa WaseMaqadini Mapoyi remarked:

"Well done. They sold each other out."

Ppodi Skhwama remarked:

"Wow, well done! Dedicated officers."

Manhunt launched for N12 CIT heist suspects

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist on the N12 in Johannesburg.

The heist took place on a busy road and the suspects kidnapped a woman who was forced to drive them away from the scene. South Africans called on the police to track them down and not release them.

