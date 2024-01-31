Three members of the infamous West Gang met their end in Durban

The gang members exchanged gunfire with the police, and three of them were shot and killed

South Africans were relieved and praised the cops for going against a gang that terrorised residents

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA applauded KZN commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for the work he is doing. Images: FG Trade and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Kwazulu-Natal's South African Police Service shot and killed three members of the West Gang, known for terrorising residents of Inanda in Durban. The police cornered the gang members and engaged in a gunfight, where three of the members were slain.

Police kill West Gang members

According to Eyewitness News, the gang was believed to be behind more than 50 murders and a string of robberies in 2023 in Inanda. They also allegedly caused the death of a police officer, a community policing forum member and neighbourhood watch patrollers. Police found them hiding in a shack in La Mercy in the early hours of 31 January.

Most of the members are young children. KZN's police commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, revealed that the youngsters are recruited and start selling drugs. They also become addicted to crack cocaine, and they start causing terror in the community.

South Africans react to the deaths

Netizens commenting on @DasenThathiah's tweet said the police did a good job. Many praised the police commissioner of the province.

Njabulo Nzimande said:

"Mkhwanazi's boys will fix this province."

VK wrote:

"I wish Mkhwanazi was still 40 to have 20 more years in the police. He is talking the language best understood by thugs."

Lucky M remarked:

"Mkhwanazi doesn't massage criminals. He should be the national commissioner, period!"

Aphiwe Phungula exclaimed:

"Well done, SAPS. You send these criminals to jail, they come out the next day, and the case is thrown out of the window. They have judges in their pockets."

Ashley Mandelowitz:

"Please deploy this team to the Cape Flats, pronto!"

Hawks shoot 5 would-be robbers in Carletonville

Similarly, Briefly News reported that five suspects were shot and killed before they committed a robbery.

The Hawks tracked the criminals down and followed them as the suspect staked a few banks.

The police then approached them, and when the suspects saw the police officers, they opened fire. The police returned fire and shot and killed five of them, arresting one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News