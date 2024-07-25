Kruger National Park Mugg & Bean Employee on the Run With Stolen R1 Million
- A Zimbabwean man who worked as a manager of a Mugg & Bean in Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga is still on the run for allegedly stealing money
- He and his accomplice, who appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court recently, reportedly stole R897,229 and disappeared
- The police are still on the hunt for him and also called on him to hand himself over to the nearest police station
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MPUMALANGA — A Zimbabwean man who allegedly stole almost R900,000 from a Mugg & Bean in Mpumalanga has disappeared and is nowhere to be found.
Man who stole almost R900K on the run
According to IOL, Amos Tineyi Kampinya reportedly stole R897,229 from Mugg & Bean, where he worked as a manager at Kruger National Park. He was not alone in his alleged crime; he had an accomplice who reportedly worked at Mugg & Bean.
Ronald Khoza's accomplice allegedly attached false invoices and claimed they were from SA Liquor Komatipoort for stock. He reportedly stole R253,208. The South African Police Service arrested him on 24 July, and he appeared the next day before the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court, facing theft and fraud charges. Kampinya has since disappeared, and the police are looking for him. The cops also called on him to hand himself over.
South Africans slam Mugg and Bean
Netizens on Facebook shared where they thought the suspect went, and some also roasted Mugg & Bean.
Eloy Tauzene said:
"It's either he ran to KZN or Mozambique."
Neryola Banks Ndaba said:
"He went back to his country."
Londy Patson said:
"He is eating it freely in Bulawayo. Don't involve us. We never encouraged you to employ foreigners."
Louis Mosegane said:
"It serves Mugg & Bean right."
Candy Hugon said:
"He jumped the fence, no pun intended."
Source: Briefly News
