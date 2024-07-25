A Zimbabwean man who worked as a manager of a Mugg & Bean in Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga is still on the run for allegedly stealing money

He and his accomplice, who appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court recently, reportedly stole R897,229 and disappeared

The police are still on the hunt for him and also called on him to hand himself over to the nearest police station

MPUMALANGA — A Zimbabwean man who allegedly stole almost R900,000 from a Mugg & Bean in Mpumalanga has disappeared and is nowhere to be found.

Man who stole almost R900K on the run

According to IOL, Amos Tineyi Kampinya reportedly stole R897,229 from Mugg & Bean, where he worked as a manager at Kruger National Park. He was not alone in his alleged crime; he had an accomplice who reportedly worked at Mugg & Bean.

Ronald Khoza's accomplice allegedly attached false invoices and claimed they were from SA Liquor Komatipoort for stock. He reportedly stole R253,208. The South African Police Service arrested him on 24 July, and he appeared the next day before the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court, facing theft and fraud charges. Kampinya has since disappeared, and the police are looking for him. The cops also called on him to hand himself over.

South Africans slam Mugg and Bean

Netizens on Facebook shared where they thought the suspect went, and some also roasted Mugg & Bean.

Eloy Tauzene said:

"It's either he ran to KZN or Mozambique."

Neryola Banks Ndaba said:

"He went back to his country."

Londy Patson said:

"He is eating it freely in Bulawayo. Don't involve us. We never encouraged you to employ foreigners."

Louis Mosegane said:

"It serves Mugg & Bean right."

Candy Hugon said:

"He jumped the fence, no pun intended."

